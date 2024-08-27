Country Music Stars Tease Epic Music Video: WATCH

The music video for "you look like you love me" looks like it's going to be epic.

The song by Riley Green and Ella Langley is one of the hottest songs in country music. It's incredibly popular and for good reason.

It's simply a great song.

We know great country music when we hear it, and there's no doubt that "yllylm" is an outstanding track. What do you do when you have a great song blowing up?

You bring people a fire music video.

Ella Langley and Riley Green tease new music video.

Ahead of its Wednesday release, Langley dropped a teaser for "you look like you love me" that is wildly entertaining.

You think hype was big just for the song? Wait until you see the throwback theme of the "yllylm" music video. It's set in the 1800s and looks outstanding.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There is zero chance this music video doesn't go viral as soon as it drops. Zero. Historical setting? Check. Big budget? Check. Two legit stars? Check. Great song? Check.

The "yllylm" music video is going to be fire, if the teaser is an accurate sign of things to come Wednesday.

Let's see how it shakes out once it drops, but there's no doubt expectations are sky high. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.