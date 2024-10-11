Country Music Star Teases Incredibly Emotional New Song: LISTEN

Ella Langley just won't stop throwing heat in the country music industry.

The rising country singer has skyrocketed to fame over the past year, and it certainly helped a lot to release two songs with country star Riley Green.

Most people hope for one hit in a career. Langley has multiple, and she's only 25-years-old. The future is bright, and it appears she's cooked up another hit.

Ella Langley teases new song.

Langley recently teased her new song "made it out of mexico" with a viral Instagram video that generated plenty of attention.

"I decided when I put out my first project that I wanted to end each project with acoustic tracks. right back where it all started. just me & a guitar. this is one of the oldest songs out of the 18 & one of my favorites… without further ado here’s ’made it out of mexico,'" Langley wrote on the post. The song will be featured on "still hungover" when it comes out November 1st.

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As you'd expect, the comments were overwhelmingly positive. Her fans are incredibly loyal and that was on display in the comments:

I love a raw real voice with nothing but a guitar

You know all I’ve wanted is more acoustic and you are delivering!!!

MA’AM, This is absolutely amazing!!!

my all time favorite

Oh my heart

Totally amazing honey

Wow. Wow. Wow. Beautiful song!

I love your voice!!!

Gave me the chills!! Love love love

Have you already bought your ticket on the Ella Langley hype train? It appears we might be running out of room pretty soon.

It's been a ton of fun watching her blow up in the country music world, and her hitting the tour circuit with Riley Green should take her to the next level.

I can't wait to see what she does next.