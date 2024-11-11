Country Music Star Suffers Embarrassing Moment During Show, Plays It Off Like A Champ: VIDEO

Ella Langley suffered a bit of an embarrassing moment during a recent show.

Langley is one of the fastest rising stars in the country music genre. She has an incredible amount of momentum behind her, and her fame is only growing with every new project and show.

Teaming up with Riley Green for two hit songs - "you look like you love me" and "Don't Mind if I Do" - certainly has helped, but make no mistake about it.

She's a star in her own right……and is even capable of playing off an embarrassing moment.

Ella Langley suffers embarrassing moment during show.

Langley posted a TikTok video of herself eating it on stage with a tough fall during a show, and she didn't go down solo.

She took down a bandmate playing a guitar. To both of their credit, the two played it off like champs. In fact, I'm pretty sure the guy on the guitar never even stopped playing.

Check out the funny moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Like I said above, they both handled that moment like champs. It's what you do when adversity hits that matters most. What will you do when things go wrong? Do you fold or do you get up and keep fighting?

Clearly, Langley and her bandmate have no problem quickly adapting and making the most of it. The fact she posted the video is also a sign she doesn't mind making fun of herself.

We definitely need more of that kind of energy in America. Life is far too short to take it seriously.

Langley simply continues to prove she's destined to be a star, and it's a ton of fun to watch. Let me know what you think of her music and her reaction at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.