Country Music Star Shares Bra Photos, Fires Up The Internet

Ella Langley's generation run isn't slowing down.

The country music sensation has been tearing up the industry over the past year, and she has zero intention of slowing down.

If anything, she plans on speeding up. Reminds me of the legendary Kenny Powers line, "Kind of makes me wonder why the hell so many people are trying to tell me to slow down. Seems like mother****ers should be shutting the hell up and enjoying the show."

Ella Langley goes viral on Instagram with edgy photos.

Well, that's the exact energy she brought on Instagram with a new post while showcasing some training for her new tour.

If there's one way to move the needle, I'm fairly certain the photos from Langley below will be more than enough to get the job done.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a true star on our hands, and anyone who disagrees isn't paying attention. It feels like we've had an insane level of winning going on across the country - welcome to Trump's America - and that applies to all parts of life.

Whether it's country music speeding into a new era of success or stars of the industry going viral outside of music, there's no doubt the vibes are high.

Dare I say we're back? Dare I say Ella Langley is the new face of women in country music? So many questions. So few answers.

Might be time for OutKick to hit up a stop on Langley's tour to provide an on the scene experience piece like I do for college football and other major events. Let's not rule it out. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.