Country Music Star Goes Viral With Spicy Video

Ella Langley was cooking on TikTok before the sun (possibly) goes down on the app.

The future of TikTok in America is up in the air and its continued operations appear to be on the brink following the Supreme Court deciding to uphold its ban. That's not really here nor there.

What's important is cashing in while you can, and that's exactly what the "Nicotine" singer is doing.

Ella Langley goes viral on TikTok.

Not only is TikTok's future up in the air, but America is getting slammed by a brutal cold streak. The country music sensation. appears to have called and audible and dipped to Cancun, as one does when the temperature goes down.

She didn't forget her phone. The incredibly popular sing posted a TikTok video that seems to have the internet talking.

If TikTok is going to disappear, you might as well go out with a bang. You might as well go out from the top of the mountain.

Hopping down south of the border for a little viral content is a great way to get some eyeballs in what might be TikTok's final hours.

Chess, not checkers.

Langley continues to kill it, and I'm sure that won't stop. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.