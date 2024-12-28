Country Star Goes Viral With Must-Watch Performance: VIDEO

Ella Langley set the internet on fire for all the right reasons.

The popular country singer had a monster 2024, and she seems intent on closing out the year with at least one more viral moment.

Whether it's teaming up with Riley Green, making hits of her own or putting her archery skills on display, Langley never disappoints.

That now includes another cool moment.

Ella Langley goes viral with cover performance.

The popular singer fired up TikTok by sharing a video of her absolutely cutting loose on a guitar with a cover of the famous song "Barracuda" by Heart.

Check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. It's definitely worth checking out if you're a fan of her music or her social presence.

As you'd expect, the fans were quick to show her plenty of love:

smooth

I like it!

Sounds great

awesome

I love your music so much

You’re the best thing to come out of Country music in a long long time.

It's great to see a star be born right in front of our eyes, and that's exactly what is happening with Ella Langley.

Most of our readers probably didn't know who she was when the year started. I don't blame them. I didn't know much about her either this time last year.

Then, she drops two mega-hits with Riley Green, blows up on social media and the rest is history. The talented singer and musician has definitely passed the point of no return.

I have no doubt her 2025 is going to be even bigger, and we'll be here to cover it at OutKick. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.