Majestic Video Of Elk Her In The Wild Goes Viral: WATCH

An incredible video of an elk herd in Montana is captivating the internet.

Montana is one of the most beautiful states in America. In fact, I'd argue it's the most beautiful state in America with only Maine (you can read about my working class trip to Maine here) being able to also compete for the top stop.

It has incredible mountains, snow and plenty of wild animals roaming around. The last one is why we're here today.

Montana elk herd goes viral.

KTVQ News shared a video a woman filmed from her kitchen window near Bozeman of a massive elk herd roaming around.

Generally speaking, we like to see big elk get smoked, but this one is a nice change of pace. It's a great reminder of the beauty of nature.

You can watch the stunning footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That's a very cool video, and it's proof you don't always have to be shooting something out in nature in order to see something great.

Do we enjoy awesome hunting kills at OutKick Outdoors? Without a doubt, but there is plenty of room for lots of different content.

For those of you who might not know, I used to live in Bozeman and got to see some really cool stuff in Montana during my time there. If you haven't ever visited, then I suggest you pencil it in. It's an awesome state.

What did you think of the video? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.