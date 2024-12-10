Elizabeth Hurley Stuns Her Fans With Latest Instagram Photo, Eagles Fans Aren't Satisfied & Is The CFP Woke?

The Screencaps essentials

MY Bengals still have a chip and a chair

They're not dead — yet.

At 5-8, MY Bengals need an absolute miracle that will include all sorts of scenarios that would need to happen for them to make the playoffs, but, there's still a chance.

PlayoffStatus.com has Cincinnati with a 1% chance of getting in, but with the Titans and Browns coming up next, this team has officially sucked me back in and I'll be in front of my TV this Sunday with my fingers crossed for a miracle.

Yes, I understand that the Bengals can win out and miss the playoffs. Like I said, it's going to take a miracle of all miracles.

- Harvey D. in NW OH writes:

The Bungalies looked like they should have all season! Now granted if Dak was in the Swiss Cheese D would probably have shown up.

Joey B firing on all cylinders as always, and a bit of Seasonal Magic(wild ass blocked punt sequence)! The Chase's doing Chase things!!

Only thing is, I had me some Ken Anderson flashbacks watching Burrow do an owl impersonation! If that happened to Mahomes there would have been an execution on the spot!

Now if we can only get Joe and Jake to switch spots on the bench so we hit the magic number!! Yeah baby!!

- Shane in MN checks in:

Hats off to Wrecking Ball Guy for pulling this type of talent!



Well done Sir!

I was laughed at when I wrote that D1 high school football will eventually be replaced by high school football franchises (yes, I understand IMG is a high school football academy)

I will also stand by my statement that high school baseball will eventually be replaced by amateur baseball franchises that will turn D1 high school teams into rec teams.

What if I told you this 6-year-old boy, Jaiceon Harris, announced (via a parent, I assume), has entered the 6U transfer portal? This is real.

"After much thought and prayer, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal in pursuit of new opportunities to grow as a student-athlete. I’m grateful for my coaches, teammates, and supporters who’ve helped me along the way," Harris' Instagram page declared this week.



"I’m looking for a program where I can continue to develop my skills, work hard, make an impact on and off the field, and opportunities to shine on bigger platforms and compete with the best. Let’s connect! 🏈 #BetOnYourself"

Juice's announcement that he's entering the transfer portal caught the attention of 9-year-old Big Jap III who announced he'll follow Juice to a new franchise.

"Wherever you go I’m going cuz," Big Jap III declared.

"Something like a package deal cuz 👀 #TalkToMe," Juice's handlers shot back.

What a time it is for youth sports.

And for those asking, yes, there is a national youth sports transfer portal.

Readers are still reacting to that asshole Snafu who told me to find a new job

- Jeff E. has my back:

Thanks for all you do. Screencaps is the only thing on the net worth the time. Appreciate your hard work. BTW - sanfdouche is simply jealous and is NOT worth the time.

What's the craziest wedding invite rule you've seen?

Did you have rules for your wedding guests? Were they checked at the door for Apple iWatches?

Were you banned from a wedding because you weren't vaccinated? Let me hear some stories.

Is it time for TV networks to ban sneakers with suits?

Readers are still reacting to breakfast content & Mike T's English breakfast, plus, now they're mad at David in Illinois for his breakfast burrito brag

For those who weren't around on Monday, here's the breakfast burrito that David showed off.

- Chris Y. couldn't believe his eyes:

"A breakfast burrito from Illinois" are five words that should never be strung together to make a sentence. Ever. The picture looks like Big Bird took a sh&t on a tortilla. Just no.

- Tom in Houston checks in with a real breakfast:

I know I said I would send breakfast pictures this weekend, but I forgot I had all 5 granddaughters visiting this weekend, so I'm late. Still, they had to eat. Bacon, eggs, sausage, and biscuits & gravy. Hope you enjoyed your weekend as much as I did mine.

- John from SD wants in on this topic:

Been there a couple of times and no way on that breakfast. If I ate all of that in the morning I’d be done for the day. Wait until lunchtime and grab some fish and chips.

Interesting that MNF was linked to the Simpsons: both are/were a cartoon. Congrats to the Bengals for pulling that off after that crazy blocked punt play.

Since I don’t watch ESPN Network football coverage anymore, IG Ashley caught me off guard this weekend during the halftime show. Wow!

American breakfast: skillet

with eggs, potatoes, sausage, peppers, and cheese. Top off with hot sauce, true Americana!

- Mike T. reports from Spain that this was Cindy T's breakfast this week in Wales. Cindy T. is currently on her own expedition:

This is a Vegetarian Full English Breakfast, definitely not my cup of tea!

Kinsey:

That log looks interesting. Fake sausage?

Readers asked Mike T. if American beers are being sold in Spanish grocery stores

- Mike T. adds context:

You’ll see Budweiser occasionally, but almost exclusively European beers

I believe Stella is the #1 selling brand in Europe

Spain is almost all Spanish beers

This is a Helles, Spanish folks drink lots of Pilsnier

It’s delicious!

Speaking of food, Mike N. is still in China and he's giving us a look at his meals

- Mike N. reports from Asia:

Hot Pot in Beijing with the best hot pot beef I have ever had. They call it "Snow Beef" which they import from Japan.

Roadside deep fried banana in Penang. Quite tasty.

Seafood restaurant called Bali in Penang, Malaysia. You pick out what you want, tell them how you want it cooked, and enjoy. No menus. The Mantis Shrimp was fantastic.

Appreciate everything you do, Joe.

Kinsey:

NOW we're talking! Someone convert this into USD. How much are we talking to pick out of the tanks, have it all cooked up, drinks, maybe a couple of appetizers, maybe a shot or two.

Are we talking $100? $200?

And the "If it swims, we have it" sign is such an awesome brag. That's the old-school advertising I like to see. Pulls me right in.

KEEP THIS CONTENT COMING!

That's it for this Tuesday. There should be plenty of topics to get the blood pumping.

I'm late. Gotta run. Have a great day.

