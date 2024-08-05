Elizabeth Hurley Posts One Of Her Wildest Videos Yet, Arrest Jim Harbaugh (!) & Florida Man Strikes Again!!

I knew legendary Screencaps reader/emailer Beau in Toledo is a wild man based on the emails he sends at like 2 a.m., but I had no idea he can golf

The 6th annual 2-Club Invitational is in the books and all my fears about moving the tournament to the mainland from Put-in-Bay have officially been squashed thanks to those who came out and made Saturday a huge success.

Going into the day, I was asked to make a prediction on how many people would show up to the 9-hole course. Based on what I was hearing, it felt like we could see between 60 and 80 people. We ended up at a solid 54 golfers spread out over those 9 holes. You can do the math. It was an impressive number for a novelty golf tournament.

Yes, I was nervous we'd see teams playing five-hour rounds because most tee boxes had 8-somes with a couple of holes left at four in case others showed up.

What happened was a miracle from the golf gods: There were no backups. The 8-some I was in never waited on a tee box. Not once. Mission accomplished.

Tournament news and notes:

I think this is the list of states represented: Ohio, Michigan, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey. There might've been a couple of others in there I missed.

Beau in Toledo & Charles K. in Colorado won the whole thing at -3 with an eagle on their final hole. I'm told by Canoe Kirk & Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green that Beau drew a 1970s-era 3-wood from about 240 out (we used modified tee boxes to give the tourney extra energy and scoring options) and left it to within three feet. The story goes that Charles K. went first and made the putt, but my golf buddies told Beau he needed to seal the deal with his own eagle putt. Charles K. had his phone rolling as Beau stood over that final putt.

Keep in mind, golfers had to use a different putter on every single green. That's the mental part of the 2-Club challenge. Lefties had to use two-sided putters on holes where there were two-sided putters. Some holes, they had to use woods or the edge of an iron. The mental game is everything at this tournament. Beau had to make that eagle putt with a putter he'd never held or used.

Tim G. in the 419 and I finished at like +4 with a bogey is your friend format. We started bogey-birdie after I put one close on a very tough par 3 that had me thinking we could get it to -1 by the end of the day. It wasn't to be. Our run as champions was over.

Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green won the closest to the pin challenge ($5 a shot from 100-yards out) and pocketed $333. Again, you do the math. We think cheap bastard Captain Ron shorted the pot $2. There will be an investigation. He was the only one throwing a stripper roll at the pot.

Gian, who has never missed a 2-Club led the closest to the pin with a shot six-feet from the cup, but Canoe Kirk kept throwing money betting MCBiBG could get closer. I'm told the final shot was 2-3 feet from the cup.

Diesel won the reverse Keno group play event and pocketed somewhere around $195. Let's just say the Keno table took on a life of its own. Diesel brought a TV, mirrored his Michigan Keno app to the TV, and he was in business.

One of the biggest compliments I heard was from a reader who traveled from Pennsylvania and told me his wife and daughter were bummed they couldn't make the trip, but next year they'll be here. I'm beyond honored this column has readers who are willing to take such a risk to drive like 8-hours for a 9-hole golf outing with a bunch of goofballs. There's pressure to deliver an event with such commitment being made by readers.

There's no kneeling for the anthem with this group! The 2-Club administrative staff has already made it our mission to have an anthem singer in 2025.

Everyone loves the annual dumping of the clubs. It's pure chaos as teams are diving in to make sure they get a 7-iron for those long par 4s and No. 8, a par 3 that plays like 165-yards. Remember, these clubs are from the late 1970s/early 80s. These don't have the latest technology.

- Beau in Toledo writes:

I have to admit Sir, I expected to have fun Saturday at the 2 Club. I just didn't expect to have THAT much fun! WOW was that a great time! Well done, Sir!

It was great meeting up with many of the #ScreenCaps and #TNML Community like Canoe Kirk, Diesel, Tim G. from Lima, Ohio, and others. I'm glad my brother backed out, because I wouldn't have been paired up with Charles, who flew in from Denver for the Tourney. He's a good guy and a good golfer. Cherrywood was in great shape (last time I played there was almost 30 years ago), the weather was awesome, DaddyPops were flowing, and a lot of laughs were had.

If You don't mind Mr. Kinsey, I'd like to (God Willing) show up for next year's tourney. And yes, I'll bring that 3 wood back!

(sorry about that... I may have been a little lubricated and a tad over-exuberant after that last drive) HA!

Have a Great Week!

Kinsey:

You know what else is a huge honor? How many people I heard from who wanted to take home their vintage Persimmion. I witnessed Ballystar, who can murder a golf ball, hit his vintage 3-wood 260 yards. Beau in Toledo wasn't alone in his love of the 3-woods.

Of course Beau is allowed back next year. He has a title to defend.

