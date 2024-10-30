People Reveal Disappointing And Unexpected Election Night Plans: POLL

Many people plan on hunkering down to watch the election results roll in.

Election Day is November 5th, and millions and millions of people will go to the polls to vote for America's next President.

Will it be Donald Trump or Kamala Harris who wins the White House? We'll find out next week, and there's no doubt anticipation is off the charts.

It feels like time is crawling as we wait for Tuesday to get here.

Many people are planning on staying home on the night of the election.

Out of pure curiosity, I got curious about what people might be doing on the night of November 5th. Will they stay home to watch the results, or will they go out to an event or bar?

The results weren't close in a poll that ran on OutKick's X account. Of the 3,123 voters, a staggering 95% voted they will stay home.

Only 5% voted that they'll be at a watch party or a bar soaking it all in.

People also chimed in with specific plans for what might end up being the biggest night of the year. Check out some of the responses below:

Staying home, having a couple of cocktails and going to bed. The election can be over or not over without me.

Will be on a Virgin cruise

I'm staying home, I don't want to be around people in case crap hits the fan... lol

It's bowling night so I'll be watching from the lanes. Then from home.

Home, not drinking but up late. Gotta be in the office in the morning.

6 pack of the local craft IPA.

Staying home with a bottle of champagne!

I’m staying home with my popcorn and Prosecco. Probably won’t know by at least 2 a.m. and I won’t miss one minute.

Alcohol will be involved

Honestly, the results of the poll are a bit disappointing! I definitely thought more people would make a night out of it, but maybe I only feel that way because I'm a huge nerd.

As nerve-wracking as the election can be, it's important to have a little fun along the way. After all, you only live once, and do you want to tell your future grandchildren you went to bed early during what might be America's most important election?

At the same time, I understand people not wanting to go out, especially in major cities. There are serious security concerns that must be considered. Without getting into specifics, I'm going to a watch party in Washington, D.C., and the fear of potential violence like I witnessed in 2016 is definitely factoring into the equation.

What I can tell you for sure is that ice cold light beers will be going down smoothly on November 5th. That's a guarantee you can take to the bank. What are your Election Day plans? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.