Eagles Fans Were A Mess On Their Way Home Last Night After Loss

Do you know why local TV news is dying?

Because they don't have field reporters like Kyle Pagan from Philly blog Crossing Broad standing outside the gates to get fan reaction videos after a DEVASTATING Monday night like the Eagles suffered at home.

Pagan did the Lord's work after Kirk Cousins drove the Falcons down the field and won the game by hitting Drake London with 30-seconds on the clock for a 22-21 victory.

Let's start with the play that left Eagles fans stunned and furious:

Heartbreaking stuff, if you cheer for the Eagles, right?

Pagan, who is one of the best in the business with these man-on-the-street videos, was at the game and witnessed the loss first-hand, but he didn't just head home. He did what bulldog reporters do; he stuck a mic out and let Eagles fans vent.

This content is absolute gold compared to what the local TV channels offer us on a daily basis.

"Was the paint worth it?" Pagan asked the Green Man who was caught by ESPN cameras looking like his heart was ripped out after the Cousins-London connection won the game.

"It's always worth it," Green Man fired back. "But this game f--king sucked."

And there you have it, folks, Eagles fans at their best, Pagan at his best doing street videos and the Internet gods being on the receiving end of incredible content that will live on for years to come.