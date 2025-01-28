Eagles Fans Do A Wedding Tush Push, Skyline Chili Ice Cream & Cardi B Got Her WHAT Pierced?!

This is my favorite week of the whole year.

Why, you ask? Or maybe you didn't ask. But I'm going to tell you anyway… The Pro Bowl Games, baby!

Just kidding. As much as I love a good flag football contest among millionaire friends, that is surprisingly not the best thing about the end of January.

Because my birthday is on Friday — January 31. It's the cherry on top of this otherwise cold and drab month, saving the best for last, the grand finale, if you will.

You're such a woman, getting excited about your birthday.

You're damn right, I am. Back when I had the pleasure of having an office next to legendary coach Dick LeBeau, he used to tell me all the time, "Every day above ground is a good one." And while Coach LeBeau is not the first person to utter that phrase, he is my favorite.

So you can bet your britches I always feel blessed to get another trip around the sun. Besides, who doesn't love an excuse to celebrate?

And if you're already sick of hearing me talk about my birthday, then just wait until Feb. 9 rolls around, and you get to hear about Saquon Barkley's birthday no less than 475 times. (Although some might find this preferable to endless Chiefs propaganda.)

But there's another reason why this week is my favorite. My wedding anniversary is on Feb. 3, and to celebrate our second year of marriage like the southern hillbillies that we are, my husband and I are headed to Gatlinburg!

We're actually both from the Midwest, but we live in Tennessee and vote Republican, so if you ask any Hollywood celebrity or leftist politician, we are hillbillies. And that's OK. We are going to Gatlinburg, after all.

Not for homemade fudge or Dollywood or the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum, though. No, we're going to climb Mount LeConte! Because why drink champagne, sail to the Caribbean or eat expensive steak at a five-star restaurant to celebrate our nuptials when we can freeze our asses off, trudge 11 miles up a mountain and eat freeze-dried pasta out of a bag?!

I'm one of those sickos who enjoy that sort of thing, and, fortunately, I found another sicko who wanted to marry me.

If you're also a sicko like us, be sure to bookmark OUTKICK OUTDOORS to get your fill of all things hiking, hunting, fishing, camping, boating and whatever else people like to do outside the comforting hum of their HVAC system. That's also where I'll post the full recap of the Mount LeConte climb next week (…and possibly tell you where to find the best homemade fudge in the Smokies.)

I think that's enough self-promotion for today. Pour yourself a pre-Amber's-birthday cocktail and settle in. Its Nightcaps time!

Tush Push Wedding Celebration

I love to see couples do something creative at their weddings. That's why my husband and I (accidentally) sent our whole wedding party home with chemical burns. Something different, you know?

Not that there's anything wrong with the classic (albeit a little awkward) garter toss, bouquet toss, celebratory toasts and first dances. But we've seen them before. This, though, was a new one…

During a wedding reception in the Bahamas, a groom (reportedly named Cody) and his groomsmen entered the reception hall with their own rendition of the Eagles' iconic "Tush Push" play.

The guys in the wedding party all lined up and went for the short yardage, and audio from the ceremony indicates that they did, in fact, score an imaginary touchdown. The faces of the people around them, though, indicate that no one else had any clue what was going on.

I still award them an A for creativity.

Since this wedding happened on Saturday, according to the post on X, that means the groom likely spent his first day of married life watching the NFC Championship with his buddies on Sunday.

Hopefully, the bride is also a football fan, too. Otherwise, that video might be the only tush pushing ol' boy got to do on this trip.

Would You Try Skyline Chili Ice Cream?

Every once in a while, brands join forces with food companies to create some sort of wild, limited edition collaborative concoction that is probably more focused on publicity than it is culinary value.

That said, sometimes it's a match made in heaven. Like…

Wendy's + Girl Scouts = Thin Mints Frosty. Immediate HELL YES.

Pringles + Miller Lite = Beer Can Chicken Chips. Sign me up!

Post Malone + Oreo = Salted Caramel, Shortbread, Chocolate Cookies. You know what? Sure.

But then I hear about something like Skyline Chili Graeter's Ice Cream, and I throw up a little in my mouth.

I know we have plenty of readers here from Ohio, so I'm going to tread carefully here. But the popularity of Skyline Chili is one of life's great mysteries.

Now, I won't lie: When in R̶o̶m̶e̶ Cincinnati, I will eat it. But I refuse to pretend that coney sauce on top of lukewarm spaghetti topped with more cheese than should be legal for any human to consume in one sitting is some sort of culinary masterpiece.

You will not gaslight me, Ohio.

So there's absolutely no chance that these flavors stuffed into scoops of ice cream could possibly even be edible.

…Or maybe they are. Because some folks have already gotten their hands on this frozen chili flavored treat filled with crunchy oyster crackers. And apparently it slaps.

WATCH:

Welp. Either I stand corrected or you're all a bunch of dirty rotten liars, liars, pants on fire. Maybe even literally.

If I run across any of this stuff at my local Kroger, I'll let you know which one is true.

Also, all you Ohioans can send your hate mail to Amber.Harding@outkick.com. And now on to some real hard-hitting news…

Cardi B Got Her WHAT Pierced?!

I won't even leave you in suspense here. The answer is butt crack. Cardi B got her butt crack pierced.

And she hopped on X yesterday afternoon to let everyone know about it.

I will admit I was intrigued. Not because I'm considering a similar procedure (a little anniversary surprise for my husband), but because …How does one get his or her butt crack pierced?

Is it just a stud at the top of the butt crack? Does it work like one of those double-helix piercings that some people get on their ear cartilage where some sort of cylindrical contraption joins the two butt cheeks together? That seems like it could be a hazard — especially as much as Cardi B twerks. Or is it like a line of studs all the way down the butt crack?

(This might be super niche, but do any other Millennials out there remember how there would always be some class clown who signed down the middle of your yearbook and wrote "HAHAHA signed your crack!")

Anyway, I didn't have to ponder this mystery for too long because Cardi shared a photo of the piercing on social media. You can click on that link if you want to see it, but I'm not going to embed it here. We don't have too many rules here at Nightcaps, but I draw the line at zoomed-in photos of people's butt cracks.

The best way I can describe it is a bellybutton ring but lower and on the wrong side.

Whatever makes her happy, I guess.

I was joking earlier, by the way. I do not plan on copying Cardi B. And I feel like I should probably clarify that before some weirdos end up in my DMs.

