Dude's Junk Freezes To The Sidewalk During A Drunken Bar Brawl In Canada

Let's head up to Canada, or the 51st state as we like to call it these days, where a drunken bar brawl ended with a dude's junk freezing to the icy sidewalk. Those are words that most guys hope they never have to hear relating to their own junk.

Unfortunately for the man in question here, his junk was stuck and the first attempts at removing him from the ice only stretched his penis to its limits. Again, some more words you don’t want uttered as they relate to your manhood.

The incident started with the man, police say was intoxicated, getting into an argument with others inside a bar in Alberta, Canada. The argument ended up spilling outside where the guy's pants fell down.

TMZ reports that the police in Alberta told them that it all went down at the "East Village Pub & Eatery in Fort McMurray early on Sunday, January 12."

They added that the guy fell to the ground, with his pants down, during the scuffle with the other bar patrons and that's when mother nature grabbed hold and refused to let go. The first responders were eventually able to free his junk without injury.

Having your junk frozen to the ground is evidently punishment enough in Canada

A local commented on TMZ's Facebook post about the incident and added that it was the responding officers who got the man's junk stuck to the ice.

He wrote, "The cops are the reason it stuck to the ground. They pressed him face down on the ice, with his pants down and exposed, to detain him."

Luckily, he walked away uninjured and without taking a trip to jail. He had apparently suffered enough with the whole "junk frozen to the icy sidewalk thing" that had taken place, and according to the police, he was not charged.

If Canadians were trying to make it be known that they're okay with becoming the next state in the United States, then they're doing a great job. This is 51st state behavior right here.

You can see a blurred out attempt at getting the man to his feet and the realization that his junk is frozen to the ice here.