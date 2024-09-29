Dubai Woman Says Her Millionaire Husband Bought Her An Island So She Can Wear A Bikini

A Dubai woman who found herself wanting to wear a bikini simply put one on, hopped in her car, and drove down to the beach for some rest and relaxation in the sun. Something like that anyway.

Soudi Al Nadak, who claims to be the No. 1 couple influencer of the year in the United Arab Emirates, said that her millionaire husband, businessman Jamal Al Nadak, bought her an island so that she could wear a bikini.

The 26-year-old shared a video on Instagram captioned "POV: You wanted to wear a bikini so your millionaire husband bought you an island," which shows the two flying out to and presumably purchasing the island.

"It was something we were looking to do for a while for investment and my husband wants me to feel safe on a beach which is why he purchased one," British-born Soudi told the Hindustan Times of the island purchase.

"For privacy reasons we aren’t sharing the exact location but it’s in Asia and it was $50m."

Life as a wife of a Dubai millionaire does have its ups and downs

See, it's pretty close to what I described earlier.

All she has to do is put on her bikini, cover herself up, hop on a plane, fly out to her own private island, then, with nobody around, enjoy the beach in her bikini.

That's the kind of freedom we can all enjoy. Soudi married her millionaire husband in 2021 after meeting him while she was studying in Dubai. She enjoys all the luxuries that money can buy and often posts about it on social media.

But that doesn't mean she doesn't have work to do. Sure, she's a self-described "full-time housewife," but she has a rule she has to live by. Her rule is to "always look pretty."

If she holds up her end, she gets showered with gifts and gets to live an extravagant lifestyle that includes a private island to wear bikinis on.

Now that's the definition of love right there. Some people have all the luck.