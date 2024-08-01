Dua Lipa Is Dating A Rising Hollywood Star: PHOTOS

Did you know Dua Lipa is dating a "Masters of the Air" star?

I certainly did not!

I was scrolling through Instagram Wednesday night while getting wings with the boys (my fiancée was also there), and I stumbled upon a post from the music superstar that showed her with Callum Turner.

Slide to the third picture in the post below.

Dua Lipa is dating Callum Turner.

For those of you who don't know, Callum Turner was one of the major stars of the hit Apple TV+ WWII series. He played Maj. John 'Bucky' Egan in the now-legendary series.

Naturally, I had to do a little journalism and dive in further. It turns out the two have been dating since early 2024, and have seemingly managed to do it without drawing much attention.

While the world has been focused on Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne, Callum Turner managed to hitch his wagon to one of the most famous women in the world.

The man starred in arguably the best TV show of 2024 and started dating Dua Lipa all within the same year. There's winning at life, and then there's what Callum Turner has been up to the past few months.

I believe it's what the kids like to call a "generational run."

While I don't really listen to Dua Lipa's music - I'm more of an outlaw country and rock fan - I'm very aware of the kind of star power she has.

The woman has nearly 88 million Instagram followers and is one of the biggest names in all of music. Callum Turner is a fast rising talent in Hollywood.

Are they our latest power couple? Without a doubt. I'd just like to know how I'm only learning about this right now. Hand up. Failure on my part. I take full responsibility, but at least we're correcting the mistake.

Props to the happy couple and major props to Callum Turner for winning at an unreal rate. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.