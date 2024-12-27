Music Superstar Reportedly Makes Life-Changing Decision: DETAILS

Pour one out for all the homies because Dua Lipa appears to be officially off the market.

The music sensation is engaged to her boyfriend and "Masters of the Air" star Callum Turner, according to The Sun.

The two "quietly got engaged and are planning to celebrate with their friends and family on New Year’s Eve," according to the outlet.

That means everyone hoping to still get a shot with the "Levitating" singer are officially out in the cold.

Dua Lipa reportedly engaged to Callum Turner.

First off, congrats to the happy. As a pro-love publication, you're never going to see me complain about people getting engaged.

I did the same earlier in the year. You can read about all the crazy details of how it went down here.

Now, the music superstar and Turner have taken the same step. I'd say it's been a big year for both. Dua Lipa continues to explode on the music scene and Turner's career is taking off.

He starred in the legendary WWII series about bomber crews, and his career has never had more momentum. The two clearly aren't planning on slowing down.

They have a ton of momentum behind them and are taking the next step. You simply love to see it.

Best of luck to the happy couple, and props for the life-changing decision. She's off the market, and while that's bad news for the boys, it's great news for them. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.