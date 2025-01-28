Donald Trump Administration Breaks Silence On Mysterious Drone Sightings: WATCH

President Donald Trump's administration is telling the public there's nothing to worry about when it comes to drone sightings.

There have long been bizarre sightings in the skies around the world, and things hit a breaking point when a flood of bizarre situations was reported in New Jersey.

Just about every theory possible was floated. Remember when people were suggesting nukes might be on the loose like a Tom Clancy thriller? That sure was fun!

Donald Trump's White House explains New Jersey drone sightings.

Well, anyone hoping for a crazy explanation is in for a lot of disappointment. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced during a Tuesday press conference that nothing was out of the ordinary.

"After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized by the FAA for research and various other reasons," Leavitt told the press.

She also added some sightings were amateur hobbyists and "this was not the enemy."

You can watch her full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

If this explanation is real - and there's no reason to doubt it at this time - then why didn't the Joe Biden administration just come out and say it?

This is about as vanilla of an explanation as we could possibly get. It's not secretive or Tom Clancy-esque at all.

It's incredibly boring. That is, unless we're supposed to believe "various other reasons" is code for hunting the enemy, which is probably a giant leap too far for my logic and reason.

What we do know is that there are still a lot of unexplained sightings. None are more famous than the "Tic Tac" video.

It was filmed in 2004, and the public still has no idea what is going on.

Do you buy the excuse of the drones in New Jersey? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.