Donald Trump Returns To X With Hype Video: WATCH

Donald Trump is back on X.

The Republican nominee for President and former POTUS is scheduled to speak with Elon Musk Monday night, and interest in the interview is already very high.

Well, Trump decided to really amp people on X with only his second tweet in the past few years. The former President posted a hype/campaign video, and it was viewed more than a million times in just five minutes.

You can watch the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Donald Trump goes viral with first X post in nearly a year.

The reactions immediately flooded in after Trump - who is a prolific post on Truth Social - returned to X for the first time since August 2023 when he posted his mugshot from his arrest in Georgia.

With the campaign in full swing against Kamala Harris, Trump is trying to move the needle, and people loved it. Check out some of the reactions below:

It's important to remember to have fun in life, and don't take it too seriously. None of us are going to make it out alive. Have some fun.

That's what people on X are doing, and it's incredibly entertaining. People are salivating at the idea there are more tweet storms on the way.

Politics aside, Trump used to cook people X back in the day - including myself. I was once spell checked by the former President back in 2020.

You also have to wonder how much of this decision was motivated by the fact Vice President Kamala Harris seems to have a lot of momentum with her.

She's gaining ground in the polls, and is even winning in swing states in some polls. The race is about to get very heated, and getting on X could pay off down the stretch.

What do you think Trump will do now that he's back on X? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.