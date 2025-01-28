Donald Trump Sends Blunt Message With Just Nine Words, Goes Mega-Viral

President Donald Trump wants to keep the vibes and momentum high in the White House.

America's 45th and 47th President is in his second week in the White House of his second term, and he hit the ground running.

It turns out that being out of the Oval Office for four years gave him plenty of time to prepare.

Donald Trump promises more winning.

Trump supporters are more than impressed by his early actions. Some of the big hits include declaring drug cartels terrorist organizations, rounding up illegal aliens, getting Colombia to bend the knee, declassifying the JFK assassination files, and he's already back to battling with the media.

Are you tired of all the winning?

I hope not because Trump says there's a lot more on the way.

He took to Truth Social to declare, "THE USA HAS A LOT OF WINNING TO DO!"

Short, simple, sweet and straight to the point. Leave it to Trump to go mega-viral with just nine words about winning.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Say whatever you want about Donald Trump, but he's an electric hype man. Not only is he on Truth Social declaring that more winning is on the way, but he dropped a hype video last week that looks like it was made for a major college football game.

Are you not enjoying the show? It's certainly entertaining for me.

Trump came into office for his second term on January 20th, and didn't hesitate to start taking action. Now, do people agree with everything he's doing? Obviously not, but that's okay. That's what America is all about. We have the right to disagree.

What I know is that I love the fact Trump is on social media behaving like I do during Wisconsin sporting events. He just has access to the nuclear launch codes. In that respect, it's a bit different.

What has impressed you the most during Donald Trump's early days of his second term? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.