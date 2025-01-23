Donald Trump Makes Major Claim About JFK Assassination Files: WATCH

President Donald Trump is vowing to release the full files on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Conspiracy theories and different mysteries have swirled around the assassination of JFK on November 22, 1963 in Dallas.

The official story is that Lee Harvey Oswald acted as the lone gunman. Many people do not believe that, and a former Secret Service agent on the detail openly debunked the magic bullet theory. The magic bullet theory was presented by the Warren Commission to explain how so many entrance/exit wounds could have been caused by a single bullet.

Trump vows to release JFK assassination files.

Unfortunately, the full truth has never been known because the files have been classified. Some have come out over the years, but never all the information. Trump infamously didn't release all the files during his first term.

It sounds like he now intends to aggressively pursue dropping all the files.

"I'm going to release them immediately upon getting...We're going to see the information. We’re looking at it right now," Trump told Sean Hannity during a Wednesday night interview.

The reality of the situation is pretty simple. JFK was murdered more than 60 years ago. There's absolutely no reason for all the files to come out…..unless there's something to hide.

If that's the case, then it's even more reason for all the files to come out. Anyone arguing against releasing the files needs to be asked some tough questions.

The question right at the top of the list is what is in the files to justify the public never seeing them. I find it almost impossible to believe any major figures in the files are still alive.

The sources and methods excuse is comical. If American intelligence organizations haven't updated their TTPs in 60 years is outrageous. Nobody should believe it.

