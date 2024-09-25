Donald Trump Has Blunt Reaction To Iran Assassination Fears

Donald Trump isn't showing any fear as Iran plots to kill him.

The former President and current Republican nominee for POTUS was briefed Tuesday on "real and specific threats" plotted by the Iranian regime to have him murdered, according to Fox News. Trump has already survived two assassination attempts.

It's believed the Iranians' goal is to "destabilize and sow chaos in the United States," according to Trump campaign official Steven Cheung. It's also likely Iran wants Trump dead in retaliation for him putting Iranian military official Qasem Soleimani in a blender with a drone strike in Iraq in 2020.

Despite the incredibly grave nature of the situation, Trump is making it clear he's not going anywhere.

Donald Trump responds to Iran trying to have him killed

Trump took to X late Tuesday night to address the situation head on, and he didn't mince words.

"Big threats on my life by Iran. The entire U.S. Military is watching and waiting. Moves were already made by Iran that didn’t work out, but they will try again. Not a good situation for anyone. I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before. Thank you to Congress for unanimously approving far more money to Secret Service - Zero ‘NO’ Votes, strictly bipartisan," the 45th President tweeted.

He further added, "Nice to see Republicans and Democrats get together on something. An attack on a former President is a Death Wish for the attacker!"

Trump is definitely not wrong when he says murdering a current or former President would be a "death wish" for the regime that carried it out.

It doesn't matter if it's a Republican or Democrat. The response would be overwhelming and likely complete annihilation of those responsible.

The United States will never tolerate a foreign government murdering our leaders. That's what makes what Iran is doing so mind-boggling.

The Islamic regime can't win a war against the United States. Iran isn't believed to possess a single modern fighter jet. The United States is believed to have more than 1,500 stealth fighter jets alone. It would be a slaughter unlike anything the Iranians could imagine in their worst nightmares.

And make no mistake about it, no matter who is the sitting President, they would 100% conduct retaliatory strikes. There would be no choice. Doing nothing would send the message to the world you can murder American leaders without consequences.

Let's hope the Secret Service and everyone else involved make sure none of the Iranian plots succeed. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.