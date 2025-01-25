Donald Trump Ended His First Week By Giving Incompetent California Democrats A Verbal Spanking On Live TV

Week 1 is in the books for President Donald J. Trump as he begins his second term, and, let's see, how did he decide to put a bow on the big week?

Well, for starters, he flew to North Carolina and slammed disgusting FEMA with our great First Lady, while also holding an impromptu town hall with a bunch of patriots who were ignored by Joe Biden.

After that, he decided to hop back on Air Force 1 and jet out to California, where he proceeded to spank the ever-living shit out of the incompetent LA Mayor in front of literally all of her friends.

Just for good measure, our great president capped the day by stuffing Congressman Brad Sherman so far in a locker, we may never, ever, see him again.

How'd YOU spend your Friday?

What a week back for Trump

My God. If this is the Trump 2.0 we're getting, the Dems are so cooked it's not even funny. Frankly, I thought yesterday was Trump's finest day in office – and I'm not just talking about this week. I'm talking all-time.

It was an absolute masterclass in being a president, and it was all the more shocking to watch after living through the past four years.

Be honest – did you forget that this is what a president is supposed to do? I did. I literally forgot that a president actually does things. That's how worthless Joe Biden was.

Now, Trump is also not your normal president. Haven't you heard?! You think Obama or George Bush was going out to California and giving all the nasty Dems out there a giant spanking for being awful at their jobs? Better yet, you think they were doing it on live TV?!

No shot. But, this is what a mandate does. The gloves are off. People are fed up, and Trump has no give-a-shits left. It's incredible to watch.

Hey, Karen Bass – FIX IT, and fix it now. No excuses. No bullshit. No stalling. No permits. Do it. Do your job.

Hey, nasty Brad Sherman – shut UP about Rhode Island. ENOUGH. We don't care about Rhode Island. We care about California. FIX it, and fix it now.

Hilarious. What a beatdown. Again, give me more of THIS over the next four years. The Libs won't stand a chance. They'll cease to exist.

PS: I didn't even mention the alpha handshake-off between Trump and Newsom yesterday. What a DAY.