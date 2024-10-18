Donald Trump Destroys 'Glum' Chuck Schumer Right To His Face

I didn't have Donald Trump taking a blowtorch to Chuck Schumer straight to his face on my Friday morning Bingo card, but here we are.

Is this the October surprise I keep hearing about? If so, I'm all in for October surprises, because this is the gooooooooooooood stuff right here.

For those who have no clue what I'm talking about, or why Trump and Lyin' Chuck would be in the same room together, Thursday night was the big Al Smith Memorial Dinner in New York.

The longstanding event benefits Catholic charities, and is usually attended by both presidential candidates, who then spend the night roasting each other/getting roasted by others.

I say usually, because, well, you can guess who didn't show up last night. Kamala Harris was apparently too busy unburdening something to show up to the same event democrats and republicans have been attending for years.

Shocker. This woman just cannot be normal. It's amazing. Truly amazing.

Anyway, forget her. She doesn't like having fun. Trump does – and, better yet, he likes to do it at Chuck's expense!

This is the way!

Amazing. You know what? On second thought, I take it all back about Kamala. This ain't her scene … at all. Trump, like him or hate him, thrives in these spots. This is when he's at his absolute best. Just being a normal dude, throwing a couple zingers like one of the boys. Even Chuck takes it like a man. Respect.

Kamala would've crumbled like a cheap tent in this spot. Could you imagine?

It would've been a bloodbath. Frankly, it's why I want her to do the Joe Rogan interview so badly. That's like, three hours of this. No shot she'd survive that. She was fuming after 15 minutes with Brett!

Anyway, solid job here by Trump. He had some decent zingers throughout the night, and a couple that fell flat. There was one about Doug Emehoff's nanny that clearly had the audience on edge. I laughed, but even Trump ran for cover at the end of it.

Enjoy! Let's have a Friday.