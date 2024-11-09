Donald Trump Breaks Silence With Incredibly Generous Gesture To The Democrats

Donald Trump has been weirdly quiet since winning Tuesday's election, which had some conspiracy theorists donning an extra tight tin-foil hat.

Is Trump sick? Is there foul play afoot? Something wrong with the election results? Again, Trump isn't a quiet dude, and he just won in a landslide … you'd expect 45/47 to be at a 100 decibel level this week. Weird.

Alas, I can put everyone's fears to bed. He's back, baby! Trump took to Truth Social this morning and lobbed a softball to the Democrats and Kamala Harris in the name of unity.

He HAS to unify the country, folks. That's priority No. 1 when he returns to the Oval Office next year. That and inflation, of course. But unifying us after the past few months (eight years) is near the top of the 'ol to-do list. Has to be done. No doubt about it, as Collinsworth would say.

So, in that vein, Donald J. Trump did just that this morning! What a gesture:

What a gesture by Trump!

"Whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period, I would strong recommend we, as a party, and for the sake of desperately needed unity, do."

Incredible. What a guy! See? This is why we need billionaires running the country. They're always willing and able to lend a helping hand. And you all thought he'd be Hitler! Hogwash.

Now, some will say Donald Trump is just trolling the Dems and, specifically, Kamala Harris. I reckon that could be the case, too. Does he like to troll the left? I don't know! Doesn't seem like it's in his DNA, but I reckon anything is possible.

In any event, it's a very kind gesture from a very kind man! Thank you, Donald Trump. A president for all!

Can't wait to see how the Dems respond.