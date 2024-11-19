Dog Sitter Caught Filming Explicit Content In Client's Home

Dog sitting apparently isn't the prestigious career choice it once was. A sad sign of the times for sure. Some of those who still call it a profession are forced to branch out and pick up other gigs.

One dog sitter forced to moonlight as a content creator was caught combining her two jobs. She had used a client's home to film some of her explicit content and the client found out about it.

Amanda Joudrey LeBlanc, who calls Nova Scotia, Canada home, hired a dog sitter on several occasions over the summer while she was away with her husband. The person was reliable, and the dogs liked her.

Several weeks ago, the woman made a shocking discovery about her reliable dog sitter. She had an OnlyFans account and had created some content in the woman's bathroom and swimming pool.

"I am still shocked by it to be honest with you," said Joudrey LeBlanc, reports CBC. "It just feels, for lack of a better term, violating."

Joudrey LeBlanc had come across a video of her dog sitter promoting her OnlyFans on social media. She recognized her bathroom tile in the video and realized the promo had been made in her home.

She did the only logical thing she could in that situation. She shelled out the $7.99 for a monthly subscription to the dog sitter's content and found explicit videos that were also filmed at her home.

There were videos of the dog sitter masturbating in the woman's bathroom and posing in her pool. The problem isn't the dog sitter's chosen side gig, according to Joudrey LeBlanc.

The problem is where the content for this sometimes lucrative side gig was filmed.

"Everyone can do whatever they want. I don't care. People have to make money," she said. "I just don't want it done in my home."

You can make all the explicit content you want, just not while dog sitting at a client's home

Joudrey LeBlanc's dogs were not in any of the content, and you should probably seek counseling if that's where your mind went all on its own.

Not having your dog sitter make explicit content in your home is a reasonable enough request. You wouldn't want one of her subscribers to get the wrong idea should they stop over for dinner at your house and happen to recognize the bathroom.

That could get uncomfortable. But that's not the worst thing that could happen. What if you did allow your dog sitter to make content in your home, and they were injured in the process?

Now you're opening yourself up for some legal issues. Joudrey LeBlanc doesn't want that. In fact, she's not taking any legal action here.

The dog sitter has agreed to remove all the content filmed at her house. No harm, no foul. She was simply making the most of time.

Something she routinely did, including at the homes of other families in the area that Joudrey LeBlanc had recommended her services to.

Their homes also appeared in explicit content on the dog sitter's OnlyFans. One man found out that some of the explicit content had been filmed in his bed.

The lesson here is that you can't, no matter how efficiently your time is spent, dog sit and make explicit content at the same time. You have to hit the record button after dog sitting hours.