The Disgraceful Mob Over At 'Vogue' Smears Melania Trump While Creepily Idolizing Dr. Jill And Kamala

Another day, another insufferable publication smearing a Trump. This time, it was Melania – our great First Lady, who also happens to be a hot supermodel known for her wardrobe.

Seems like something that Vogue – yep, they still exist – would be all about, right? WRONG! Come on, you sheep. You thought a disgusting Lib rag would write something nice, fair and/or balanced about a Trump? You're better than that. You know better.

For those who were fooled, shame on you. These wokes will never, ever stop. They'll never go away. You give ‘em an inch, they’ll take a mile and throw our great First Lady under the bus along the way.

And that's exactly what they did this week with Melania, calling her a "freelance magician" with an "airbrushed face." That's right. You stunned? Me neither.

But wait, there's more! This same nasty publication sang a different tune last year when it was pumping out puff pieces on a couple former White House residents: Jill Biden and Kamala Harris.

Ever heard of them? Well, Vogue thought they were the greatest, most sophisticated people in the world just last year, and a quick compare-and-contrast of the stories will make your heads spin.

Let's dive right the hell in!

I've never seen such gaslighting in my life, and that's saying something

That's the Melania story – most of it, at least. I ain't linking back to it here because, frankly, those wackos don't deserve my pageviews. Piss off, Vogue.

Now, let's go ahead and dig out a couple quotes from the two stories on Dr. Jill and Kamala Harris last year.

First up? Dr. Jill, who, according to this very unbiased author, is the second coming of Jesus Christ:

- The next time I see the first lady, it’s about 20 minutes later, and she’s stepping onstage at the ballroom of a nearby hotel. She has executed a remarkably swift wardrobe change—a total one-eighty, emerging to raucous applause at the launch event for Educators for Biden-Harris in a black T-shirt, black jeans, and black knee-high boots. She looks like she’s ready to party, and in a way, she is—these are her people.

- Jill Biden’s pitch, I take it, is that these Americas, abstract and quotidian, are two sides of the same coin—that this country only works if it’s true to its core values, and that the point of those core values is to meet the needs of its citizenry. Soaring FLOTUS rhetoric on the one hand; on the other, down-to-earth Dr. B.

- As we leave the ballroom that night, I finally get a chance to introduce myself to the first lady. I’m not sure how best to address her, so I stumble a bit over my words. "Please," she says, brushing off my hesitation with a wave of a hand. "Call me Jill."

- Were I to close my eyes, I’d take Jill Biden for just about any teacher unburdening in a drab break room.

- What I am trying to say is that Jill Biden is very good at meeting a moment.

- Wherever we went, I’d see people approach the first lady and open their hearts.

Oh yeah, I'm sure! That's what the American people notoriously did last year – race to Jill Biden and open their hearts. Nailed it. Nobody resonated more with the American people than … Jill Biden. Clearly the election results backed that up.

Next up? Kamala!

- Then the vice president enters amid a rain-like patter of footfalls, and the energy in the room changes. "Hi! How are you? Good to see you again!" Harris says, grabbing my hand and folding down into the opposite seat.

- The hurricanes that barreled into Florida in recent days and brought heavy destruction as far as inland North Carolina have required rescue and recovery from officials and ordinary Americans, and Harris has moved quickly on the ground to show them her support.

Hi, me again. Needed to cut in here real quick. That one is the biggest load of bullshit I've ever seen in my entire life. Kudos to Vogue here. This sort of gaslighting takes years of practice. Really well done.

- When Biden’s announcement caused that pulse to drop a beat, the world looked to Harris with hopes and doubts.

- A woman named Julie Sandler sporting chartreuse-colored hair and a chartreuse romper told me, "I’m a fashion girlie! And a socialist! I thought the path to victory was getting narrower and narrower, but with Kamala it’s expanding."

- Now I’m a state senator, and sometimes when I’m making a choice about how to dress—do I go a little more formal or a little more casual?—I hear Kamala’s voice in my head saying, ‘You need to look the part,’ and it helps me decide. Literally to this day. And that was 17 years ago."

- The look was military, judicial, stabilizing, powerful: an advance vision of the commander in chief.

- Harris’s speech was different, and announced a new era … Also different: She wore no white. Unlike many women onstage and in the arena, unlike Hillary Clinton accepting the nomination eight years earlier, Harris had forgone women’s-suffrage tones in favor of her Oval Office blues.

That's enough. I can't take it anymore. I'm sure you can't, either. I can't believe I just spent 30 minutes thumbing through that crap for you folks.

Don't you DARE accuse me of never doing anything for you. I haven't done Big J work like that in a long, long time.

But when the mob attacks our great First Lady like they did this week, I have no choice but to respond.

Hey, Vogue – piss right the hell off. We stand with Melania. You guys can have Dr. Jill and Kamala with their virtue-signaling pantsuits that forego women's-suffrage.

We have this. We've already won.