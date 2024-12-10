Did Anyone Order A Chili's-Applebee's Social Media Feud?!

I have a love/hate relationship with social media. On one hand, the seemingly unending barrage of information and nonsense makes me want to wing my phone into the nearest pond.

On the other hand, I love moments like the one we got today: chain restaurant juggernauts Chili's and Applebee's ducking it on X.

It all started late last week when Applebee's — completely unprovoked — threw some shade at a certain rival chain and their $10.99 meal deal, touting the fact that their meal deal was a full $1 cheaper.

First of all, I miss Applebee's. I miss when the walls looked like your grandparent's basement threw up all over them and there was a local high school schedule — possibly from the previous season that had been over for a month — tacked to a bulletin board by the door.

Anyway, note the time stamp, that was December 6. A few days later, on December 10, Chili's finally caught wind that they were being subtweeted and fired back.

Oh my god… Chili's just posterized Applebee's. They're going to need an Oreo shake to help soothe that burn.

I like to imagine that right now there are people running around Applebee's corporate office like it's DEFCON 1 with a siren going off as they try to figure out a way to respond with such a public online pantsing.

The most embarrassing part is that they got caught sub-tweeting. If you're going to take a run at a competitor, have the cajones to tag them.

I will say that the silver lining here is that Applebee's social team didn't try to go after Wendy's. There is no corporate social account as ruthless as theirs.

I feel like while Chili's just mentioned that they offer bottomless tortilla chips, Wendy's would have had no problem eviscerating Applebee's character and ripping on the chain for being a shell of its former self.

Applebee's has a bruised ego from tangling with Chili's.

They'd need therapy if they had gone after Wendy's.