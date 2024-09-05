Detroit Drone City: Green Day's Comerica Park Concert Interupted By Drone

Concerts can be interrupted for any number of reasons. The guitar player's amp blows up, Some lunatic runs on stage, or, as was sometimes the case with Guns 'N Roses in their heyday, Axl Rose just felt like fighting someone that night.

However, I don't recall ever seeing a band high-tail it offstage because of a drone, but that's exactly what happened to Green Day on Wednesday night in Detroit.

The pop punk rock legends have been crisscrossing the United States this summer with Smashing Pumpkins — a band I'm a big fan of — for what would be one killer concert.

I was kicking around the idea of flying up to Hershey, Pennsylvania to catch them at Hersheypark Stadium — nothing like a rock show with the scent of chocolate wafting through the air — but didn't do it. Instead, I just got some serious FOMO when I saw photos and videos of it.

According to Daily Mail, the band was only about 20 minutes into their set when, in the middle of the song "Longview," all of a sudden, band members appeared to be rushed offstage by security.

The reason? A rogue drone flying around the stage.

Now, I know in this day and age you can never be too careful, but Billy Joe Armstrong ran offstage like his skinny jeans were on fire.

After the show, the Detroit Police Department located the drone pilot and, according to a department statement, detained him pending further questioning.

Still, like I said, better to be safe than sorry and get the band offstage. Good to make sure that the crowd got to safety, which I'm sure was priority numero uno.

Hang on… I'm being told they did not do that and instead told the crowd to hang tight with a message displayed on screens that read, "Show Pause. Please stand by for details."

It's good there wasn't any real threat otherwise, standing by and twiddling your thumbs while waiting for details probably isn't want to be doing.

The band hit the stage again, with Armstrong offering an ironic statement about how nothing could stop them.

"There ain't no motherf-----r that's gonna stop us, I'll tell you that."

Uh… I think I can name one dude with a drone in the greater Detroit area who can.