Actor Shows Off Disgusting Photos After Being Shot, Will Make Your Stomach Sick

Actor Deron Horton sounds lucky to be alive after being shot.

The "American Horror Story" actor revealed in a recent Instagram post that he survived a shooting shortly before Christmas. The round hit him in the arm, and caused serious damage.

He wrote the following on his Instagram explaining what happened, but withholding the location the shooting occurred:

"First off. I wanna give an honor to God for covering me and protecting me to make it out this situation and countless other ones. Everybody that checked on me n holla’d at me specially my family n friends I love yall, Thank you. Gettin shot a few days before Xmas def wasn’t on my wish list 😂🎅🏽 but it happened mf shot thru the car at me bullet broke my arm shattered it all type o sh*t. But I’m Blessed dawg to not be in a casket or paralyzed Lord Thank You. I’m out the hospital now healing💯 I got a plate n screws in my mf arm, so I can’t workout for a minute which I’m mad about BUT it coulda been worse! And I don’t need no sympathy I’m finna bounce right back I feel amazing 💯💯 I just wanted to remind yall and myself to Keep God first! Stay Alert n Grateful for Everything. the devil can’t stop sh*t when you walk w God."

You can check out the photos below, but be warned it's not for people with a weak stomach.

Like I said above, the photos aren't for people with weak stomachs. Not at all. The one of the stitches is beyond gross.

Horton is also lucky he only got hit in the arm. While I have no doubt that it hurt brutally bad, people don't often die from being shot in the arm.

Take one to the chest or the head and it could be game over before the ambulance even shows up.

Further details about the shooting remain unknown at this time.