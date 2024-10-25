Denzel Washington Sets The Media Straight During Tense Moment: WATCH

Denzel Washington wasn't happy with the paparazzi during a very tense moment.

The "Training Day" and "Remember the Titans" star was out the Museum of Modern Art in New York City Wednesday night, and he was being hounded by the paparazzi for photos, according to TMZ.

That's when he flipped a switch and went full "Training Day" as he channeled his inner Alonzo as he confronted the people annoying him.

Denzel Washington gets in heated moment with the paparazzi.

"I said I'll see you when I get out. Which part of that don't you all understand? Or not? We could do it another way? Either way? I can do it both ways, y'all. You feel me," Washington could be seen telling the paparazzi during a very tense confrontation.

His body language clearly indicated he was not happy at all. Check out the wild moment in the video below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The moment honestly looks like something ripped right out of "Training Day," which is an observation many people are making online.

Denzel - a legendary actor - just wanted to go about his business and enter the museum. The paparazzi and possibly some people wanting autographs wanted to take it a different way.

Clearly, he didn't appreciate the attitude he was being given, and made that crystal clear. It also reminds me of the "Who's your daddy?" scene from "Remember the Titans."

Turns out Denzel Washington might be about that business on and off the screen.

Leave the man alone, and let him go about his business in peace. It's pretty obvious when someone is annoyed, and that's exactly what Denzel was Wednesday night. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.