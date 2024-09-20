Intense Preview Drops For Sequel To Hit Action Movie: WATCH

The preview for "Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera" is here, and it's awesome.

The first film followed Nicholas "Big Nick" O'Brien (Gerard Butler) as he hunted an elite criminal element planning to hit the Federal Reserve building in Los Angeles. It was the definition of a fun popcorn flick where bullets were flying and the action pretty much never stopped.

Now, Butler is returning to his role as Big Nick, but things will be a bit different in the sequel. He's going full bad guy!

Check out the trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

"Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" trailer promises fun ride.

This movie looks like it's going to be just like the original. Not every film needs to be super deep and aim to win awards.

Some movies can just be about having a bunch of awesome action scenes. Turn your brain off for two hours and watch dudes sling some lead.

That's what the first "Den of Thieves" movie was all about, and that's what the sequel will almost certainly be about.

It's going to be a lot of fun to watch Big Nick go from white hat to black hat. Welcome to the dark side! It should also be fun to see O' Shea Jackson Jr. - Ice Cube's son - return as the sole survivor from the crime crew in the original.

As the poster for the movie says, "The score isn't settled."

"Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" hits theaters starting January 10. I'll definitely be checking it out. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.