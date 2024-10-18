Demi Moore Stuns Fans As She's On The Verge Of Collecting Social Security, Sad Saints Fans & The Manfort!

Let's start in Cleveland where Fox's Brian Anderson had a STRONG night

I'll just go ahead and get this out of the way right out of the gate: I'm not kissing Brian Anderson's ass because he works for Fox and we're pretty much coworkers.

The guy had one of those nights that will live on in MLB history thanks to his 9th inning call of Jhonkensy Noel's home run that caused me to yell so loud in the man cave that Screencaps Jr. must've jumped five feet off the floor.

And I'm not even an Indians fan. I typically root for Cleveland fans to suffer pain.

Not last night. I want a series. I want more of Anderson going nuts in big moments.

He didn't disappoint in this spot.

As someone who doesn't watch much regular season baseball because the season is way too long and I have life going on — and MY Reds never play in big games – it's been incredible to have Anderson bringing energy that keeps me watching.

I even had the Yankees-Indians on my main TV with the surround sound pumping while that brutal Thursday Night Football game was on my auxiliary TV practically muted outside of MLB commercials.

October baseball, for me, is fun again.

Speaking of the playoffs, I'm still not sure what Magic was mixing up in the suite while the Dodgers were destroying the Mets. It looked like he was drizzling milk on a bowl of cereal. I guess it's possible Magic is a big bowl of cereal before bed kind of guy. Who knows?

Random Thoughts from Screencaps Readers®

- Mike L. writes:

Am I the only one who thinks Sean Peyton should upgrade to contacts? It kinda looks like someone's grandpa out there calling plays.

- Jon H. shares:

Last year I sent you sun setting over Peconic Bay, taken from Sebonack clubhouse. Here’s a huge moon from Wednesday evening coming up, from hole 18.

- Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston notes:

Is the ‘new’ Kirkland Light the same as the old Kirkland Light beer?

Years ago, I thought I'd be cute and buy a 48-pack of Kirkland Light to stuff into the garage fridge. It turned out the beer was terrible. Over the years, I'd throw it into coolers to get rid of it. Friends would come over and drink it for some reason.

The beer tasted like what I imagine it would taste like to drink liquid sheet metal. It tasted like a can.

Brutal.

I wanted to love it because the price was definitely right, but it was just bad.

On Thursday, Kirkland Light saw a rebound on social media, but I can't figure out if this is a new version of the Kirk Lights or if it's the same old Kirkland Light from a few years ago.

Someone provide intel here.

I know what beer doesn't taste like sheet metal

I'll say it again and again. This community continues to deliver – literally. Mrs. Screencaps was moving around the house Thursday while she was supposed to be working in her office – our former dining room – when she noticed a massive box on the front porch that said something about "Refrigerate as soon as possible."

"What's this big box on the porch?" she asked.

"That's a shipment of beer from Homebrew Bill in Nebraska," I fired back.

(#notsponsored)

She just shakes her head. Just another day in the life of Screencaps helping pay the bills around here.

Bill had perfectly packaged the two-four packs of his pineapple pale ale. The beer was ice cold coming out of the cooler. I could've poured one right there on the spot.

Yes, I need to get this box back to Bill. He didn't charge me for the handling. I did pay for the beer and the shipping, but I can't say enough great things about how Bill packages his shipments. Just perfect. Seamless.

How's the beer? Damn good!

The pineapple hits the taste buds but it doesn't sit there lingering like you're licking a pineapple. You get the hit and then it moves on. I'm not going to sit there and suck down eight of these in a night, but I'm definitely going to mix one in here and there.

I have to believe this beer would do well with Mexican food. I find myself wanted to get a big pile of nachos with peppers, onions and cheese and watch football. Or maybe steak tacos.

Bill tells me that 20 cases of his beer were canned. Very few of those cases are left. Send him an email. Talk beer. Make a friend. Bill is one of the good guys.

Let's see your wood (piles!)

- Drew couldn't wait to show off his wood:

Proud of my pecan BBQ wood pile. Salvaged a pecan tree knocked down from Hurricane Beryl. The eye went over Katy, Texas and took out this really great old pecan tree. 79 growth rings.

Takes it back to 1945, about the same age as the home that it stood beside. Note that the Katy Prairie is not timber country, so this is a big old tree in these parts. Traded the owners the hard work in the heat and humidity for the free BBQ wood.

My sons think I’m a little crazy even though my oldest son has a massive BBQ pit that needs this kind of supply (for the next several years). I told them that they will be telling stories about this "adventure" decades from now. We will spend the fall splitting it all after it dries out a little more.

My wife thinks that I’m a little crazy too. I told her that was 3 cords of testosterone stacked there !

Kinsey:

Drew has now emailed me twice. The last time he emailed it was to show off the lights he mounted on his ZTR for night mowing sessions. In other words, Drew is on the fast track to becoming a star around these parts.

- Matt in Watauga (longtime reader, first-time emailer) emails:

Proud Johnson City gang member. Not the most impressive log pile, but this oak came from Hampton, TN and was a Helene victim. Paid a proud couple $100 for it because they would not take a handout. Wish CNN talked about us that way.

- Dan from AZ shows off his new wood (pile):

Sharing some before and after pics from our day of wood splitting in the neighborhood a couple weekends ago here in AZ. We’ve got a few fire pits around here and several houses of red blooded Americans who love to hang for happy hours, so we share the firewood.



Pretty much all of these logs were gathered from camping trips up north in the mountains this summer and brought down here for our "winter" season in Phoenix. Any trees already on the ground up there are fair game to take, so just doing our part to help thin out the forests and remove the fuel that keeps feeding the wild fires.

Speaking of which, I’ve never once seen any blue hair climate psychos up there helping do the same, it’s so weird.



Keep up the good work!

Why does Keith W. have a collection of Wendy's chili cups?

- Keith W. checked in with one of his man cave walls:

I'm enjoying seeing the mancaves people are sending in, hopefully people keep them coming... Shane B.'s in Minnesota was amazing to see, much respect! And I also have vintage Pepsi machine in my garage/mancave, so I especially appreciate his and it is a nice touch in that garage. My mancave is not nearly as photogenic, but I thought I'd share one shelf that I enjoy. I have most vintage NFL gumball machine helmets set up in order of the current standings. And the helmets of the teams that are currently on the TV (or upcoming) are set up front and center.

Kinsey:

"I need to know about the Wendy's chili cups."

- Keith responded:

Haha. I have a shelf of random 80s/90s vintage stuff (my wife and I call it "vintage trash") that I enjoy for the nostalgia hit. I loved Wendy's as a kid so I bought some cups and plasticware on eBay a while ago. The rest of this stuff I either found at yard sales or around my house (like the old Doublemint gum packs I found when cleaning out my Dad's golf bag... it was his favorite gum, he always used to chew it). These shelves are next to my childhood nintendo and SNES set up which is next to my TV in the garage mancave. It's all fun junk for me but not nearly as photogenic as others like Shane B.'s.

Kinsey:

Not nearly as photogenic as Shane B's?

Stop.

This collection of stuff is absolutely photogenic for content guys like me who need Shane Bs and Keith Ws to keep things interesting. It proves we're all wired differently and that's good for business around here.

And with that, I think the testosterone is higher than a Frank Thomas T-commercial at 3 a.m. on Fox Sports Ohio (RIP). After being on the road the last two weekends, I have a TON of stuff to accomplish around the house this weekend. I plan to work hard and play hard as we prepare for winter.

Go have a great weekend. Soak up the weather. Soak up the fun with family and friends. Soak up life. Remember to live a little.

Take care.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

