Incredibly Rare Photos Of Delta Force Members Surface, Are Insanely Bada**

There are some more awesome photos of black ops members circulating on Instagram.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a bit obsessed with American Special Operations, the history of the units, the incredible accomplishments and whatever we might have cooking right now.

No military on the planet can do what our guys can do, and anyone who suggests otherwise is likely a cowardly communist.

Old Delta Force photos go viral.

The popular Instagram accounts @JSOC_archive and @SOCOM_archive shared a pair of photos of former Delta Force officer Thomas Greer (right in the first photo) with a teammate.

the first photo features the two commandos dripped out in vintage gear. The second photo features them undercover in Afghanistan. Greer was one of the Delta Force members that nearly got Osama bin Laden in Tora Bora as they were just unleashing absolutely unrelenting hate on the Taliban and Al-Qaeda.

The photos are outstanding and a really fun look at history. Check out both below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There's something about the old school look that just can't be beat. The guys in Delta Force now might have the world's greatest gear and unlimited resources, but the old school drip from the 1990s and early 2000s is just electric.

The same can be said about the guys from the 1980s and the "Black Hawk Down" days of the early 1990s. Vintage uniforms, weapons and vibes just can't be beat.

Just remember that if you're a bad guy who threatens Americans or hurt our people, guys like this will show up in the middle of the night and kick your ass in a fashion that will make you regret being born. They're ghost, and a bad guy's name ends up on their list, it's a game over. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.