Delta Force's Insane Reaction Time Revealed, Will Terrify America's Enemies

Delta Force moves as fast as lightning when it comes to taking out bad guys.

As OutKick readers and American Joyride listeners know, I'm fascinated by Tier One operations and whatever happens behind the door when it comes to JSOC.

Personally, I find Delta Force to be the most interesting unit in the military. It's the most elite direct action unit in the world, and when it comes time to kill America's enemies, nobody seems to do it better.

Well, what happens when Delta Force is needed on very short notice?

Delta Force can rapidly deploy.

A viral video circulating Reddit from the documentary series "Declassified: Untold Stories of American Spies" actually reveals just how fast Unit operators can deploy to anywhere in the world. People in the video were discussing the hunt for war criminals in Bosnia.

The documentary, which can be seen here, reveals the squadron on alert for an emergency can deploy anywhere in the world within three hours.

Three hours! That's nothing short of absolutely insane.

The documentary matches up with what former Delta Force officer Todd Opalski told me in 2023. He told me the speed operators can get their gear and get to a plane to fly out is mind-boggling.

