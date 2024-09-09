Do Army Rangers Like Delta Force? Former Member Explains Relationship

Do Delta Force and the Army Rangers get along?

Delta Force is the world's greatest counter-terrorism unit, and it's been responsible for many of the biggest military missions over the past 40+ years.

Wherever Delta Force is, the Army Rangers are often there with them. This is portrayed very well in "Black Hawk Down," and The Unit is made up of many former Rangers. So, what type of relationship do the two units share?

Former Ranger and RRC member Mike Edwards recently joined me on American Joyride to discuss his lengthy and incredible career, and we touched on how young Rangers view guys in Delta.

You can listen to Mike explain it starting around 32:50 (follow me on Instagram for more pro-America clips and content), and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I hope you all enjoyed hearing Mike's stories and memories, and make sure to follow along at all the social accounts below:

Instagram: @david_hookstead

X/Twitter: @dhookstead

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts