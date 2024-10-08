Dead Dad's Hidden Cracker Barrel 'Answer' Note Floors His Daughter
Would you read it?
Imagine for a second you're going through your father's belongings after his unexpected death and inside a drawer there was a note from dad stating, "Do not read unless you want the answer."
That's exactly the position TikTok user Northernsass found herself in after her father passed away and left a house that needed cleaned out.
What would you do in her position?
Of course, she opened the piece of paper to find out the answer.
STOP SCROLLING IF YOU DON'T WANT THE ANSWER!
"My dad was a simple, straightforward man," Northernsass wrote on her TikTok video while opening the letter. "Hardworking and honest so this is completely out of character for him."
And then there it was.
The Cracker Barrel peg game solution.
"The f--king Cracker Barrel code," Northernsass wrote.
It wasn't the paperwork she was looking for to settle her father's business.
"Actual information I need for paperwork? Absolutely not. Cracker Barrel code so I can flex on the senior citizens during Sunday brunch? Hell yeah brother," the daughter added on TikTok.
Dads being dads until the very end.
Readers share their own stories of things left behind by their own fathers after dying
- I have ~20 unopened voicemails from my late dad and when i really need to hear his voice i listen to one, the last one was just "*breathing*… i am your father" like bro plz
- When my father was at the end the idea of an obituary was brought up and he immediately refused. "I don’t want my enemies to know I’m not still out there." He was a middle school math teacher.
- My dad had a fake lotto ticket mixed in with real ones and I was like "$70,000!!!!!" Then I read the fine print and went outside and flipped off the sky
- we got one from our mom that said "if you're reading this I must be gone" we opened it and it said "pop goes the weasel"
- When my father died suddenly I searched for voicemails he had left me only to find a 50 second voicemail of him pocket dialing me one his way to work. Silence for 50 seconds and then a fart
- My dad recorded himself on stupid dollar store toys with things like "if you're listening to this, you found me!"