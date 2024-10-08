Dead Dad's Hidden Cracker Barrel 'Answer' Note Floors His Daughter

Would you read it?

Imagine for a second you're going through your father's belongings after his unexpected death and inside a drawer there was a note from dad stating, "Do not read unless you want the answer."

That's exactly the position TikTok user Northernsass found herself in after her father passed away and left a house that needed cleaned out.

What would you do in her position?

Of course, she opened the piece of paper to find out the answer.

STOP SCROLLING IF YOU DON'T WANT THE ANSWER!

"My dad was a simple, straightforward man," Northernsass wrote on her TikTok video while opening the letter. "Hardworking and honest so this is completely out of character for him."

And then there it was.

The Cracker Barrel peg game solution.

"The f--king Cracker Barrel code," Northernsass wrote.

It wasn't the paperwork she was looking for to settle her father's business.

"Actual information I need for paperwork? Absolutely not. Cracker Barrel code so I can flex on the senior citizens during Sunday brunch? Hell yeah brother," the daughter added on TikTok.

Dads being dads until the very end.

