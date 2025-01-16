Legendary Hollywood Director Dies At 78

Legendary Hollywood director David Lynch has passed away.

Lynch, 78, was one of the most famous directors in Hollywood over the past several decades, and his list of accomplishments is a mile long.

"It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’ It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way," Lynch's family wrote in a Facebook post shared on his verified page.

Lynch was battling emphysema, according to Variety, but no known cause of death is known at this time.

There are a lot of things David Lynch will be remembered for, but there's two big ones that stick out to me. First, what made David Lynch so cool was his unique style.

He did things his own way, and nobody made movies like he did. It's almost hard to explain his style. You just have to witness it.

That leads me to the second point:

"Twin Peaks."

The legendary series was a masterclass in storytelling, mystery and great television. It's a shame the big reveal of who killed Laura Palmer was rushed in season two. It felt like ABC should have probably let Lynch have a longer runway, but even with that rush, it was an amazing series.

Now, Lynch is no longer with us after a career that included four Academy Award nominations. RIP to a true legend. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.