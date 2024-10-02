Legendary Comedian Drops All-Time Crazy Joke In Exclusive Interview: WATCH

Tim Dillon joined me for an exclusive interview that you're not going to want to miss.

Dillon is arguably the most famous comedian in the comedy scene right now. He has a wildly popular podcast and he has a new special - "Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country" - out now on Netflix.

He joined me to discuss his new special, the state of America, the 2024 election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, his thoughts on cancel culture, somehow we managed to work O.J. Simpson into the conversation (buckle up for that joke!), his thoughts on Washington, D.C. and much more.

The entire interview was one hell of an interesting trip. As always, grab your favorite snack and drink, smash the play button below and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Hookstead Timdillon Full V3

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.