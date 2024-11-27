Working-Class Man Eats Taco Bell, Results Might Shock You

What happens when a working-class man returns to his roots by enjoying some Taco Bell?

That's exactly what I did Wednesday.

I'm writing this from an Amtrak bound for New York City - a place I hate with every fiber of my being. I've been to New York City more times than I'd like to admit, and never once voluntarily.

My main objective as soon as I get to NYC is to get the hell out and to a more working class blue-collar area as quickly as possible. That always ends up being one of a handful of places on Long Island.

Anything other than concrete jungle is preferable. Let's enjoy this classic moment from last Thanksgiving in that hellhole.

Let's take a walk down a Taco Bell path.

In an attempt to boost my spirits, I decided I'd treat myself to some Taco Bell. It's easily been more than two years since I last had the budget friendly Mexican-style fast food restaurant.

Now, I have to be clear, I used to eat it all the time in high school. We'd go after sporting events probably once a week by the time I was a junior or senior. It was a great way for the working class and blue-collar folks from rural Wisconsin to celebrate. It was cheap and tasty. When you grow up like we did, you didn't grow up with much and had to appreciate the little things.

After high school, I stopped eating it and then completely stopped because I just prefer making my own food. Was it worth diving back into? This might surprise OutKick readers who know my habits but I thoroughly enjoyed the Taco Bell food on the train.

First, the order. I ordered a Beefy 5 Layer Burrito, Nachos BellGrande and a steak quesadilla for $20.10 after tax.

Three items meant to be standalone items for just over $20 is still a hell of a deal.

First up were the nachos. Now, I had zero hope nachos from Taco Bell would be good. The best nachos I know are at Ragtime in Arlington, VA. Pretty much all other nachos I've had in the past decade have been average at best. I actually make the best nachos in my kitchen, and my work is hard to beat.

Just how bad or good are Taco Bell nachos? I couldn't wait to find out. Honestly, they're not anything special. Not even a little bit.

At best, I give them a 5/10. The chips are trash but the toppings are good. However, what good are toppings if I can't scoop with the chip? The entire point is to scoop and eat. Yes, I understand I could have used a fork, and I had one. However, the rules are the rules. Nachos are judged by how they hold up under pressure and these bad boys did not at all.

Off to a disappointing start.

Next up was the Beefy 5 Layer Burrito. After the nachos underwhelming, I was starting to think that I was in for another disaster.

I was wrong. The Beefy 5 Layer Burrito was actually fire. I threw some diablo sauce on it and devoured it. I purposely didn't all day just so my Taco Bell experience would be as great as possible.

After some mediocre nachos, the Beefy 5 Layer Burrito came up big to start changing my opinion. I'm feeling good.

Last but not least was the steak quesadilla. Honestly, not much to say here. It was very solid, but just like every other quesadilla you've likely ever had. Four hearty slices that all went down very nicely.

I thoroughly enjoyed it, but not nearly as much as the burrito.

Overall, I'd rank the three items as follows:

Beefy 5 Layer Burrito Steak quesadilla The nachos…..as a very distant third.

Definitely worth $20.10 for three items that could have individually filled me up on a regular day if I didn't purposely eat anything.

Lastly, my fiancée chose a healthier option. Judge her or applaud her as you see fit. Doesn't matter to me either way. I'm just mentally preparing for the rat infested hell on Earth that is NYC.

Have a great Thanksgiving and see you all on the other side.