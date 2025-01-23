Dating Horror Stories Go Viral, Are Pure Nightmare Fuel

What's the worst dating experience you've ever had?

Don't sit here and lie to me that you've never had a bad date. We all have. Anyone who says otherwise is simply lying.

You're not fooling anything. Whether it's an awkward conversation or a truly terrible personality fit, we should all be able to find a story or two that was a true disaster.

Dating horror stories go viral.

That leads me to a viral Reddit thread currently popping on the site:

"Why didn’t he or she get a second date?"

You don't even need to ask. It was an immediate click from me. You never have to sell me when it comes to crazy Reddit threads, especially involving ones about relationships.

Read some of the answers below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Her apartment looked like it was ransacked by wolves. I'm not even exaggerating. This was a city apartment, so I'm quite sure there were no wolves. Most of the furniture was knocked over. Boxes everywhere. No clear delineation between laundry, food, and garbage.

She brought her kid to the restaurant without actually telling me she had a kid, then she saw her friend outside, she got up and left me with her child who I had never met and had a 15 minute conversation outside!

As soon as we finished hanging out, she got into a guy’s truck to go on a date with him.

Not me but my buddy went on a date, she showed up roughly 6-7 months pregnant.

After going out of town for the weekend, I dropped her off at her friend's house which was an hour away from where I lived at the time. I told her I had to get back home to get ready for work the next day. She was begging me to stay and hang out some more, I kept saying I had to get home. After about 15 minutes, I went to go to my car to leave. She hopped onto the hood of my car and refused to get off. After 10 more minutes of trying to talk her down, I gave up, got into my car, locked the doors, tilted the seat back, and acted like I was taking a nap. She sat on my hood for another 20 minutes or so before it started to rain. That's what finally got her off of my car. "Fine, go home, see if I care" or something whiny like that and she stormed off into her friend's house. Never contacted her again.

He talked about how much cocaine he did with his "entertainment lawyer" friends. He suggested doing some coke together. He asked me if I had any. It was a Wednesday lunch time date.

She was one of the cutest girls I met online, and we had a nice dinner. Then she asked if I wanted to meet up with her friends for more drinks down the street. I thought that was fine, seemed like a good sign she wanted to keep hanging out. However, she didn't say another word to me the rest of the night once we met up with them. I just sat and listened to their conversation for an hour then awkwardly left.

A friend of mine told me about a date she went on. It was great, they both liked each other made plans for a second date lots of chemistry. As they left the restaurant she slipped on some snow and ice twisting her ankle he just laughed at her and walked away. He texted later about the second date, she ignored him.

She ordered an obnoxious amount of expensive food while I barely ate one order. She then passed me the bill, thinking I'm dumb. Flagged the waiter and asked them to re-write the order as separate bills. Payed for mine and left her there.

I didn’t know he thought it was a date and I’m not gay.

This happened to me. I got invited to a party and was wondering why he was so close to me the whole time. After a few hours he said to me "you wanna get out of here?" And I said "yeah man, I’d kill for some Chipotle". When I said that he looked confused but I figured he just didn’t like chipotle. So we went to McDonalds and then he never talked to me again. I literally only realized TODAY what he meant.

I have a very common last name. She had the same last name. Date went well, she said she couldn't go out with me on a second date though because it felt too weird. She explained that both her father and her brother also have the same first name as me, so all 3 of us have the exact same first and last name. I was like "Whoa yeah that would be weird for me too." And we actually ended up staying pretty good friends after.

Brought her friend along and expected me to pay the entire tab

Her ex "just happened" to be walking outside the restaurant we were at and she invited him in to sit at our table and have dinner with us. I protested, but I had to take a leak and the food was arriving. So I went to the bathroom. When I came back the food, date, and date's "ex" had all disappeared. The time between this dude sitting at our table, the food arriving, and me coming back from the bathroom was less than 5 minutes.

Went on a date who was about a hundred pounds heavier than her picture looked. Berated the wait staff over minor things didn't leave them a tip. And then she had the audacity to say that I wasn't a good match for her. Which was just fine with me honestly. Went back the second day to make sure that the waiter got 20 bucks because she was stiffed the night before.

I got followed after leaving the meetup place for like 6 blocks until I decided to pull into a target and just hang out there for a while until I was sure he was gone... definitely the scariest experience I've ever had

Dude slapped my stomach and told me to lay off the burgers

Told me he initially approached me because I looked submissive, then said he was able to clean up after himself but didn’t want to anymore. Also, complained about previous dates.

We sat down for a few drinks and food at a beer garden. She immediately proceeded to tell me how much men love her, men want to be with her, men are obsessed with her, I should be lucky I’m getting this time with her, she’s very high maintenance, and then a group of her friends showed up shortly after to tell me essentially the same thing as they went to go sit at a table about five feet away. It was so… strange. I still don’t know if that was supposed to Jedi mind trick me into being obsessed with her or something but it set off enough alarms. This was also before any drinks were involved.

I told him beforehand that I have severe food allergies and therefore I don't eat in restaurants much. I was down for any other activity, but "first date" is a bad time to try out a new restaurant if you're allergic to living. For some reason he deeply resented this and spent the whole date making passive aggressive jokes about how people with food allergies suck and probably shouldn't be alive.

Back when I was dating, it almost always boiled down to the same thing: They were happy to talk about themselves but didn't know how to talk about anything else. You could be Aphrodite in the flesh, but I'm not going on a second date if you don't know how to hold a conversation.

She hit me. I got up and walked out immediately without a word. Hey, if a guy did that to a girl she should leave immediately, too.

We went to a little tea/pastry shop. Kept talking about his ex non-stop, showing pictures of her etc. "Forgot" his wallet "because of his depression". Then when he realised i was not engaging that much in the conversation asked me if i friendzoned him. I answered no. Then asked if i wanted to have sex. Hum no thanks.

He showed up to pick me up wearing overalls. Nothing else. No shirt, no shoes. I wasn't dressed up a lot, but I was dressed nice.

She referred to herself as a "petty b*tch" no less than 10 times in 70 min.

Alright, lots of gold in those answers. Some truly outstanding answers. I could read this stuff all day without getting bored.

Now, I must admit that I've been blessed to not have *THAT MANY* terrible first dates, but there's one I always laugh about.

It would have been in late 2018/early 2019. I don't remember the exact month, but I do remember it was cold. This was back when I was still foolish enough to be on dating apps before realizing life shouldn't be that easy. I met this young woman who appealed for some obvious reasons that we don't need to discuss here.

Anyway, we decided to meet up at a popular D.C. Mexican spot. I was excited. It turned into a nightmare of hilarious proportions. To her credit, she looked as advertised, which was nice to see. Other than that, it couldn't have gone worse. It was out of a bad "SNL" skit. There are few things in life that annoy me more than people who can't talk, and speaking to her was harder than getting information out of someone in Gitmo.

At one point, the bartender asked me if we wanted another round. It was already a Hindenburg-level disaster by then, and I could tell it was going nowhere. She dipped, I ordered another Corona, hung out by myself for a little bit, and it was easily the best part of the night. My only regret is the situation wasn't filmed. I damn near felt like I was being baited into something. It almost had a setup-like feel to it, even though I know it wasn't. It was just that bad. Comically terrible.

Good news is, I'm engaged now, and the rest is history. I've been encouraged to share more relationship stories, and maybe I will. Maybe they're best left to history. Time will tell.

Do you have a crazy dating story? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.