Danish Woman Touts Wonders Of Dumpster Diving For Food (Maybe Skip Dinner At Her Place)

Long-time OutKick readers will know that I love to complain. It's an art. I practically have a weekly complaint dojo in The Gripe Report, and I am the humble sensei.

One of my most fertile grounds for complaining is the grocery store.

From other shoppers to cart etiquette and beyond, there's plenty of fodder for gripes.

Of course, arguably the biggest of those gripes over the last few years has been the exorbitant price of groceries. I've complained about it many times to anyone who will listen and more than a few who probably wished I'd stop talking.

But I'm going to stop because I haven't tried to do something about it like one woman in Denmark has.

She's not clipping coupons, she's not snagging BOGOs; according to The New York Post, Sofie Juel-Anderson the pride of Aarhus, Denmark has been getting dirty and dumpster diving to save some krone.

"I haven’t done a food shop in four years," the 30-year-old said. "I don’t really have the need to go as I find all of my food in the dumpster. In 2024 I spent just $99 in the supermarket, mainly on non-food items like toilet paper and dishwashing soap.

"The money I have saved allows me the freedom to travel. I spent a lot of my money on traveling and visiting friends around the world."

…Cool?

Hey, to each their own, but if I come over for dinner and respectfully pass on everything you have to offer, no getting mad.

Sophie said she picked up this habit while living in Australia — so she knows first-hand what it's like to be knee-deep in Vegemite — and didn't start doing it because she was strapped for cash.

Nope, she started for the love of the game.

"I always knew about the concept of dumpster diving and I was so curious about it," she said. "I had never done it before so I thought I would check out a dumpster in Sydney and what I found was insane.

"It was filled with food, some of it had expired, but a lot hadn’t — it started from there."

It's like a Marvel origin story… Dumpster Lass (we can workshop the name).