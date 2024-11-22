Florida 'Hot' Cop Danielly De Andrade: I Will Run The Secret Service For Trump

After a summer where there were multiple assassination attempts on his life, Donald Trump has a big decision to make at the Secret Service. Who will run the agency that exists to protect his life?

The media is throwing around Dan Bongino's name, but there's a candidate out there who should be in consideration: Hollywood, Florida detective Danielly De Andrade, one of the biggest Trump supporters in law enforcement.

"I can't say no to him. How would I say no to him? I love him, his administration. I love his family," the crime-fighting De Andrade told OutKick during Friday's "Don't @ Me" show with Dan Dakich.

The viral cop who made worldwide headlines in July when she appeared on the Miami news during a press conference, made it clear to the OutKick audience that she would rebuild the Secret Service with badasses who would never let some pimple-popper snap off rounds at the President-elect.

"I don't know if I'm the most equipped [candidate], but I would equip myself with people who know what they're doing to help me and guide me," De Andrade, who dabbles in modeling outside of work explained. "I would hire the baddest people out there from SEAL teams to Green Beret. He needs to have the top security. I'm not saying that the men and women that are there now aren't, I will never badmouth any law enforcement agency."

But, this full-time cop and mom knows that there are issues within the Secret Service. We saw it this summer in Pennsylvania. This isn't a partisan issue. Both sides of the aisle admitted this summer that there are issues. NBC News openly admitted as much. NBC NEWS!

De Andrade says Trump can depend on her at the helm.

"I love the guys I work with. I think they're badass. I would hire the top of the top. [Trump] needs to be protected now more than ever before he goes into office. I feel like now is the most crucial time because I still feel like people will be out to get him."

"He needs to put the top of the top to surround him that love him and love America."

You make the call, Trump.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com