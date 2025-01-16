Daniel Penny Spotted In Unexpected Place, Refuses To Show Fear: PHOTO

Daniel Penny still uses the New York City subway.

Penny was acquitted in the death of Jordan Neely after he subdued the out of control man in order to keep innocent people on the subway safe.

Despite anyone with common sense seeing that his actions weren't just justified but heroic, the Manhattan DA's office tried to imprison him.

Fortunately, the jury did the right thing, and he's now getting back to living his life.

Daniel Penny spotted on New York City Subway.

Penny you might think that Penny would stay far away from the subway after the trial he was forced to endure. You'd be wrong.

He was spotted riding the subway with his head wrapped in a scarf. He was also enjoying reading a book while sitting in his seat.

As you'd expect, reactions immediately rolled in.

Daniel Penny is a better man than I am. I would never go near the subway again if they tried to throw me in prison for protecting innocent people.

Hell, I don't go on the NYC subway now when I'm in the city, and the prosecution tried to ruin his life over doing the right thing.

Instead of living in fear or refusing to get back to normal, Penny is back on the subway with a book to read while taking the ride.

He's proving that no matter what life throws at you, you simply have to adapt and push forward.

What do you think about Penny returning to the subway? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.