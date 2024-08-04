Danica Patrick getting into politics and conspiracy theories after her racing career ended has been a lot of fun, but not as much fun as her revealing that she's into sex magic.

What is sex magic? That's a good question and one that before this morning I couldn't even begin to answer. According to the Google AI bot that is biding its time before it attempts to rule over humans, sex magic is the following:

Sex magic, also spelled sex magick, is a practice that involves using sexual activity in a spiritual, religious, or ritualistic context. It's based on the idea that sexual energy is a powerful force that can be used to transcend reality.

Sounds crazy. I'm definitely in. I like my athletes or, in this case, a former athlete, weighing in on politics as much as the next guy. But I really love it when they get into stuff like sex magic.

Thankfully, Danica has a podcast to take deep dives into these sorts of topics. Her guest, Patti Stanger, is a matchmaker who happens to be best friends with the leading sex magic witch in the country.

Lucky for her. She gets to learn from one of the best in the business. They do their magic on Fridays. Something about Venus is why they do it on Fridays.

Danica Patrick Explores Sex Magic With Matchmaking Expert Patti Stanger

Anyway, Patti explains, "When you're trying to summon a man, I shouldn't be giving all my secrets away. Not only do we use the fragrance, but we light the candles. We bless the candles. I'm a Hecate. Hecate is my goddess. So I bring in Hecate energy into it. Some might be Venus or Aphrodite. And there are ways you use your vibrator. You masturbate. And you summon the energy, and it will travel to them."

Now don't go around getting all high and mighty by passing any judgment here. This isn't the time for that. Hopefully you took some notes.

Danica said of the introduction to the sex magic episode of her podcast, "Before you get your judgy pants on after hearing us talk about sex magic😜…. Tune in and listen to what it actually is and hear more tips on how to find the love of your life!"

She continued, "Patti is an expert in matchmaking. She hit it big with her show Millionaire Matchmaker back in 2008 and hasn’t slowed down since. You will also learn that she is very spiritual and tuned into the more subtle energies of this world. @pattistanger and I also talk about the power of our mind, love languages, what’s appropriate in relationships, and even being allergic to someone's sperm! What a fun convo!!!!!"

I don't know about you, but I'm all in. I want to know more. I've got to figure out how to be more tuned into the subtle energies of this world. Sign me up for a whole lot more of this version of Danica Patrick.