Danica Patrick Has The Disgusting Washington D.C. Swamp Sweating Over This RFK Picture

Women of MAHA – rejoice! Robert Kennedy Jr. is here to Make America HEALTHY Again, courtesy of the Donald J. Trump administration.

Who would've thought that a Trump – a Republican Trump, at that – would be the one to get a Kennedy back to the White House? What a time to be alive.

Anyway, all the suburban moms and health nuts are celebrating Bobby being named Health Secretary last night by Trump, and that includes another new MAGA girl – Danica Patrick.

Danica, before joining Trump and the MAGA movement earlier this year, was a HUGE Kennedy fan.

Frankly, it's one of the things her and Aaron Rodgers still have in common. Both LOVE Robert Kennedy Jr. Remember that one time Aaron nearly became his VP? Again, what a time.

But the ex-racer joined Team Trump this year, which is basically just an extension of Kennedy because he, like Danica, joined Trump at the end of the summer.

And now, he's finally got a seat at the table. His job? Make America less fat. It's a big difference than whatever the hell the White House has in there now (see below!), and Danica was QUICK to point that out last night:

Danica Patrick is a big Bobby fan!

PUT IT ON A SHIRT, NOW! Woke bullshit to no bullshit. What a liner here by Danica. Think she's ready for change? Frankly, she speaks for all of us.

And it's not just the Kennedy move. It's all of ‘em – well, except the Gaetz one. People seem to HATE that pick. We’ll see.

But Trump's cabinet is shaping up to be a group of ass-kickers who all hate the swamp and want to take a flamethrower to it in the most violent way possible. Kennedy is the latest, and he may be the most jarring.

Look at that picture. LOOK AT IT. Do you see why America wanted change, Dems? Do you see it now?

We want to look like Bobby! No more seed oils. No more vaccines! No more dangerous chemicals in our food!

MAHA! Danica approves, and so do I.

Let's get less fat now. (Not this weekend, though. I just bought a 24 of Busch Light and I plan to inhale it tonight).