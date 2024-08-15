Dana White Slams People Wishing Donald Trump Died In Blunt Fashion

Dana White had some blunt words for people wishing the assassination attempt on Donald Trump succeeded.

The former POTUS and current Republican nominee for POTUS survived a July 13th shooting during a rally, and was struck in the ear by a bullet during the assassination attempt.

It's nothing short of a miracle that Trump wasn't killed. A fraction of an inch inward and he would have been hit clean in the skull.

You'd think that a former President nearly being murdered would bring people together. Unfortunately, the temperature was never turned down and some people on social media seemed disappointed he survived.

Dana White hammers people who wish Donald Trump had died.

Some of the reactions were gross, and the UFC boss didn't hold back when assessing the situation during an interview on the "Full Send Podcast."

He said the following, in part, when discussing the situation:

"It's like when you see the stuff after Trump was almost assassinated, right? The people that were talking sh*t like, 'Hopefully, next time..' It's disgusting. Whether it's, you know, Reagan, Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden, Trump, if someone takes a shot at a sitting or former President of the United States, you as an American, we're all Americans should be pissed and disgusted that someone tried to assassinate a former sitting President of the United States. As Americans, and as human beings. It's f*cking disgusting."

You can watch his full comments below starting around 7:25, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Dana White's words are something every American should hear. He's 100% correct. It doesn't matter if it's Trump, Biden, Obama, Bush, Clinton, Jimmy Carter or any other former leader.

We simply can't tolerate anyone trying to kill the President. It doesn't matter if it's a Republican or Democrat. As Americans, someone taking a shot at a current or former leader should enrage you.

I'd say the same thing if it was Biden who was shot at. It's beyond maddening, and people celebrating what happened to Trump deserve to be called out.

Props to Dana White for not being afraid to speak the truth. We need more of that in society. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.