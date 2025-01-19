Lions Coach Ruthlessly Roasted After Shocking Playoff Loss

The internet is cooking Dan Campbell after the Detroit Lions lost to the Washington Commanders.

Despite being favored by more than a touchdown at some sportsbooks, the Lions lost 45-31 at home to Jayden Daniels and Washington.

The Lions didn't just lose. Their defense got gutted multiple times. It was a horror show.

Dan Campbell roasted after Commanders upset the Lions.

The situation was incredibly embarrassing Saturday night. The Lions were the top team in the NFC but looked like they shouldn't have even been in the postseason.

I guess that's what happens when your defense has been decimated by injuries, but it's still no excuse. The internet had plenty of hot takes and jokes about Campbell. Check out some below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

For what it's worth, I think the criticism of Campbell is a bit unfair. You can't love his aggression when it's working and then hate it when it fails.

Was Dan Campbell out there throwing interceptions? Did he force Jameson Williams to throw one of the dumbest passes you'll ever see? Was it his fault Jared Goff forgot how to play football?

Campbell took the Lions from being a joke to being a legit team, and he did it by his second year. Now, he had the team finish 15-2 in the regular season, despite being hammered by injuries.

People can joke all they want about Campbell and his extreme aggression. It's certainly fair game, but Detroit has its man. It's a brutal way to end such a successful season, but Detroit will be back. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.