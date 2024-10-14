Country Music Star Announced As Thanksgiving NFL Halftime Show

The Thanksgiving game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will feature a country music superstar.

Last year, Dolly Parton stunned NFL fans with an impressive performance for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Kickoff halftime concert during the Dallas' game.

It set social media on fire, and it appears the Cowboys are getting ready to run it back. The team announced Sunday that Lainey Wilson will be the Red Kettle Kickoff halftime performance this Thanksgiving.

The event is used to raise money for people struggling and in need of resources and has been going on since 1997.

Lainey Wilson will perform at halftime of Cowboys/Giants game on Thanksgiving.

While announcing the performance as the team was being humiliated by the Lions didn't exactly go over well with fans (check the replies), this is a really smart decision from all involved.

Lainey Wilson is one of the biggest names in country music, and she's been on an insane run over the past couple years.

Find yourself someone who can star in "Yellowstone" and also release hit songs. She's outrageously talented and will now get to perform in front of the country on Thanksgiving.

Dolly Parton lit it up last year, and while the vibes will certainly be different, I have a feeling Lainey Wilson is going to put on a show.

It should be a fun time for viewers on November 28th when the Cowboys and Giants meet. The Cowboys might not be great on the field, but at least fans get to watch Lainey Wilson rock out. Let me know what you think of the move at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.