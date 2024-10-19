Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders & Lainey Wilson Collaborate For Thanksgiving, Dak Gets Engaged & Norvell Prays

Screencaps does it again!

I warned Homebrew Bill that business was about to be booming for his new pineapple pale ale that was canned last week.

On Friday, I received the following report from Bill:

Appreciate the shout-out Joe. Sent three more out today.

States I've shipped to or had requests from:

Missouri

Iowa

Oklahoma

Alabama

Ohio

Arkansas

New Jersey, couldn't ship due to distance

New York, couldn't ship due to distance

Tennessee, no payment, no beer.

Kinsey:

#notsponsored

Look at The Hill using my work as their debate topics

A buddy of mine in Germany was scrolling the Internet and came across this debate where he got a surprise when my tweet showed up on the screen.

"Seriously that namaki woman is absurd," he writes.

I'm just impressed he made it so deep into this debate. My tweet appears at the 1:55 mark.

Show off your wood (piles)

- You're damn right Dalton D. from south of Crater Lake burns wood for heat in the winter:

We burn 3 cords a winter in the wood stove mostly on nights and weekends.

Sold firewood (6-10 cords a year) on the side for 10 years and made a few grand each year but its a lot of time and wear/tear on the body and equipment. Started with Dad’s hand me down Stihl saw and a maul. Used some of the earnings each year to upgrade so it paid for bigger saws and a hydraulic splitter.

Kids would help load the truck and unload when we would deliver to customers and folks would give them a few bucks as a tip for their work. They would always get really excited and it was awesome to see them figure out that hard work equalled a reward/money. I was paying them with a corndog at the gas station store so they thought they were rich when they showed mom the buck or two they earned.

We process fir, pine, cedar, oak and madrone off the mountain in our woodlot and move it around in big bins.

Running the 461 through a deck of logs with no one talking to you is a pretty damn good way to relieve stress. Can't beat wood heat.

Its divide and conquer with the wife and grandpa in the morning….cheer camp, 2 volleyball games and a football game in the next county.

- Al in Lansing, MI makes a good point:

Screencaps must be the only place where a guy can safely show off his morning wood.

Kinsey:

Great point, Al. This is a safe space! No judgement zone.

The Saturday football slate!

Quick thoughts:

Pretty sure I read that it's going to be a sellout in Louisville. That would be around 61k fans. Is The U really BACK? Is this Cam Ward's only chance at a Heisman moment? It looks like it now that Florida State is 1-6. Alabama-Tennessee; Georgia-Texas!!!!! Is Clemson real? Can Louisville win today and set up a huge game on Nov. 2 on the road at Clemson? Indiana's victories have come against teams that are a combined 14-23. However, remember that rat poison thing we just talked about this week. There's a power in playing at home in front of your girlfriends with a chance to win and do something Indiana hasn't done since 1967. Adjust your gambling money accordingly.

More quick hitters:

(HT: Dalton W.)

BYU is 7-0

Army is 6-0

Pitt is 6-0

Navy is 5-0

Duke is 6-1

Syracuse is 5-1

Indiana is 6-0

Talk about flying under the radar, don't look now but Iowa State is sitting at No. 9 with a beautiful path to the College Football Playoff. If you're looking ahead, the Cyclones don't play BYU.

Last Saturday was supposed to be the biggest weekend of the college football season. I don't know about you, but this Saturday should be bigger. I hate to say the Vols are in a must-win situation against Alabama, but Georgia is looming on November 16. A loss here and it could be a Citrus Bowl season.

Let's have a great Saturday of college football. Get that yardwork done and get settled in. And if you were lucky enough to get a four-pack, enjoy one of Homebrew Bill's pineapple pale ales.

Friday Night Lights under the moonlight

- Mike N. reports:

God Bless High School Football

Last home game of the year…

Hometown favorites: These are the ‘best donuts in the country’

- Ricky A. says:

We’re all from somewhere. Whether you live close or nowhere near where you grew up, what is it about coming home that you most look forward to?

Made it across the Commonwealth back to see my Hokies play (side note, Enter Sandman not even in my top 3 Metallica songs, but it’s a great intro & already have my concert tickets) last night on a crisp fall evening & then spent the day venturing around the old stomping grounds.

Got up to get some early morning golf in at the local muni I first learned at, got to see some friends/family still in the area. Nothing special, but just something about being back home feels nice. Also don’t say this jokingly, the best donuts in the country come from right here (non-sponsored/non-payroll shoutout to Carol Lee Donuts). I’ll fight that battle with anyone.

Love history, love traveling. No matter where you’re from, hope its something you wear with a badge of honor & look forward to hearing about what’s special about coming home for the rest of you.

Firepit season!

- Mike T. lit up a monster on Friday! Yes, Mike burns Christmas trees in that pit:

Cincinnati Sunoco is at it again

- Jason H. in Cincinnati knows exactly what to do when the Cincinnati Sunoco sign changes. He stops and sends me a photo:

Kirkland Lights: Is it a new beer or is it the same beer with new branding labels, which would make it a no-go unless you want to taste sheet metal?

- Aubrey reports:

Based on where it's brewed, if it's good, then that's the first good beer to come out of there. The place is a co-packer for a lot of cheap beers. I've toured the brewery and hit up the sampling room. None of the beers I tried were any good. I was there with family and I don't think anyone in our group found one beer they liked.



Keep up the good work.

##########################

That's it this morning. It's the final Saturday of the soccer season, which means Mrs. Screencaps and I are about to get our Saturday mornings back until basketball season. The weather is absolutely absurd right now. It's going to be a BEAUTIFUL 72 and sunny day here and it's going to be 76 and SUNNY tomorrow.

This is typically cloudy season due to northerly winds off Lake Erie. Monday it's going to be 80 and 79 Tuesday.

In other words, I'm about to have a patio Saturday.

Go have a great weekend. Eat well. Play well.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :