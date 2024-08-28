Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookies Get Emotional Over Locker Room Visit

Watching the emotion spill out when the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, especially the rookies, see the locker room they'll call home for the first time never get old.

As a guy who BINGE watched the Cowboys cheerleader series this summer like two nights after it dropped, I fully grasp the importance of the locker room reveal and what it means for this squad.

As a guy who watched the entire Netflix series in one day, I get why Charly would be crying tears of joy after she was one of the final cuts in 2023. She was told by Cowboys cheerleader management to go home and get better. Charly did and now she's about to walk out on AT&T Field for the 2024 season.

The home schedule gets underway on September 15 against the Saints in a RARE noon kickoff in Dallas. While it's a slow start to the season with just three home games before November 10 against the Eagles, things ramp up from there for the ladies.

There are three home games in November, two in December and then what could be a critical early January game against the Redskins.

Charly, who became a fan favorite in the Netflix series because of her attitude and willingness to never put an ‘i’ in TEAM, says she's never worked harder for something in life life she worked to become a DCC.

"This has been the most rewarding, life changing & amazing challenge I have ever put my all into," she wrote on Instagram.



"The journey to becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader has been the furthest thing from easy, but the best thing I’ve ever encountered. This dream has meant everything to me for so long and achieving it has been the first & last thought on my mind everyday for years. I would never change being cut last year for the world. It has brought me so many blessings and has made making the team this year the most rewarding experience I’ve ever had."

This woman was cut ruthlessly on the Netflix series. There she was in the summer of 2023 about to live out her dream and it was RIPPED straight out of her heart.

This summer, Charly put it all together and here she is ready to root on Dak and CeeDee (and his big contract) in an attempt to get the elusive Super Bowl for Jerry to prove he can do it without Jimmy and Barry.

"I cry thinking about how kind everyone has been to me. I will never understand what I did be able to receive all of this, but I hope you know I do not take it lightly. I feel SO blessed," Charly added.

"NEVER EVER give up!!! I am incredibly hard on myself but BELIEVING in yourself will take you farther than you can ever imagine!! I promise if you put your all into something, it will happen."

Great, now I'm emotional thinking of how emotional Charly got when she saw that locker room with her own eyes.

I know many of you are worried about who made the 53-man rosters around the NFL. As a leader within the OutKick Culture Department, it's my duty to my craft to report on the cheerleaders who have finally climbed the mountaintop and have officially entered the NFL.

The OutKick Culture Department salutes each and every one of you. Now let's go have an incredible season.